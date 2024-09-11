Raheem Mostert out, De'Von Achane questionable for Week 2 as Dolphins' running backs in flux

The Miami Dolphins will be short-handed on Thursday night.

Running backs Raheem Mostert (chest) and De'Von Achane (ankle) are dealing with injuries ahead of the game against the Buffalo Bills, and the former has already been ruled out. Head coach Mike McDaniel said that while Mostert won't play, Achane is considered a game-time decision.

Achane led the backfield in Miami's Week 1 victory with 10 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. The second-year pro added seven receptions for 76 yards. Mostert, meanwhile, had just nine yards on six rushes after leading the NFL with 18 touchdowns last season.

McDaniel, in his Wednesday presser, added that Mostert is likely to only miss one game but wouldn't rule out a longer absence. Achane practiced in a walkthrough on Wednesday, going through all drills and showing "no clear visual limitations," according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

The Dolphins have two other running backs on the depth chart behind Mostert and Achane: Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jaylen Wright.

Wilson had five carries for 26 rushing yards in Week 1, which led the team in what was a disappointing rushing performance. Wright, a rookie who was drafted in the fourth round out of Tennessee, was a healthy scratch in the opener.

The Dolphins game against the Bills is set to kick off Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.