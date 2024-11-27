NFL fans can enjoy their Thanksgiving leftovers on Friday with some more football.

Following a triple-header on Thanksgiving, the Week 13 action will resume with a Black Friday game featuring a pair of AFC West foes in the Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) and conference-leading Kansas City Chiefs (10-1).

Kansas City bounced back from its first loss of the season with yet another nail-biting victory on Sunday. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions squandered an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter before beating the lowly Carolina Panthers 30-27 on a late field goal.

Eight of the Chiefs' 10 wins have been decided by one score, including a 27-20 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas. The Raiders entered that Week 8 matchup riding a three-game losing streak, and the skid now sits at seven straight losses. Their latest defeat, a 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, saw quarterback Gardner Minshew go down with a season-ending broken collarbone, as well.

Do the Raiders have enough to hang with the Chiefs this time around? Or will Kansas City roll to a season sweep of its division rival? Here's how to watch the Black Friday game:

What NFL games are on Black Friday?

The NFL slate on Friday, Nov. 29 features just one game between the Chiefs and Raiders.

What time does the Raiders vs. Chiefs game start?

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Raiders vs. Chiefs game on?

The national broadcast of the game will only be available to stream, unless you're in the Kansas City or Las Vegas area. Viewers in the Kansas City area can watch the game on NBC affiliate KSHB 41, while those in the Las Vegas area can catch the game on their local ABC station.

How to stream the Raiders vs. Chiefs game live online

Chiefs-Ravens will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription is required to watch.

Who is the Raiders' starting quarterback?

With Minshew sidelined, the Raiders are preparing to start Aidan O’Connell against the Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

O’Connell has been on IR due to a broken thumb he suffered in Week 7. The former fourth-round pick, who made 10 starts as a rookie last year, has thrown for 455 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions with a 63.4 completion percentage across two starts and four appearances this season.

How many NFL Black Friday games have there been?

This is the second edition of the NFL Black Friday game.

When was the first NFL Black Friday game?

The debut NFL Black Friday game in 2023 also featured a divisional matchup, as the Miami Dolphins picked up a 34-13 road win over the New York Jets.