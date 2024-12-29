Brock Bowers is having a rookie season for the ages.

The Las Vegas Raiders tight end continued his impressive campaign in Week 17 by breaking two rookie receiving records.

First, Bowers surpassed Mike Ditka's 1961 record for receiving yards in a season by a rookie tight end. His catch in the second quarter put him ahead of Ditka's mark of 1,076 yards, breaking the 63-year-old record. Ditka played in 14 games as a rookie compared to 16 now for Bowers.

Late in the third quarter, Puka Nacua's one-year-old record for receptions by a rookie was toppled by Bowers. His fifth catch of the day gave him 106 on the season, one more than Nacua's mark set last year for the Los Angeles Rams.

While Bowers' record over Ditka is secured for now, his receptions record is still in doubt. New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers entered Week 17 just four catches behind Bowers, so they could be battling for the record in Week 18.

Bowers was selected at No. 13 overall in April's draft, but he's been one of the few bright spots for Las Vegas this season. Even with a revolving door at quarterback from Gardner Minshew to Aidan O'Connell to Desmond Ridder, Bowers has been a consistent force.

The Raiders entered Week 17 at 3-12, firmly fighting for draft positioning. A potential new quarterback next season could make Bowers even better.