How to watch Rams vs. Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 1

Sunday Night Football is back, and this year's loaded schedule will begin with a rematch and a reunion.

The Los Angeles Rams will visit the Motor City to face off against the Detroit Lions and wrap up the first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season. The game marks a rematch of last year's NFC wild card contest, where the Lions escaped with a 24-23 victory, as well as a chance for quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff to face their former teams.

Goff and the Lions are among the NFC favorites in 2024 after falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the conference title game last year. On the other side, the Rams will look to lean on Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and a high-octane offense following Aaron Donald's retirement.

The game marks the first Sunday Night Football game of the year, though NBC and Peacock will have already gotten the ball rolling on the 2024 season by then. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Baltimore Ravens on NBC and Peacock in the annual NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 5, and Peacock is the exclusive home for the Philadelphia Eagles' contest against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6.

Here is how you can tune into the Rams-Lions Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Rams vs. Lions Sunday Night Football game?

The Rams and Lions will face off on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 8.

What time is the Rams vs. Lions Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Rams-Lions is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET

How to watch the Rams vs. Lions Sunday Night Football game

Rams-Lions will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2024 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Rams vs. Lions Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app