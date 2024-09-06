Start of Ravens-Chiefs delayed due to inclement weather

NFL fans are going to have to wait a little longer than expected for the first game of the 2024 season.

The start of the league's season opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night has been delayed due to inclement weather in the Kansas City area.

Kickoff time was originally slated for 8:20 p.m. ET, but it has now been pushed back to 8:40 p.m.

Roughly an hour before the scheduled kickoff, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced that the venue was in a shelter in place amid heavy rain and lightning in the area.

Players from both teams cleared the field and fans were asked to move to the concourse.

The shelter in place was lifted at around 8 p.m.

Where to watch Ravens vs. Chiefs

Ravens-Chiefs will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

