NOTE: The above video aired last year, prior to his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

Legendary Chicago Bears defensive tackle Steve “Mongo” McMichael has passed away at the age of 67, a spokesperson confirms to NBC Chicago.

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in 2021, and has been battling the illness for years.

McMichael was moved to hospice care Wednesday. He had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit earlier this week, according to according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

He was hospitalized multiple times in 2024, diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, MRSA and pneumonia in February of that year and then again later in April with another illness.

Amid his health battles, he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton in 2024 in what many Bears fans considered to be a long overdue honor.

McMichael spent 13 years of his 15-year NFL career with the Bears, earning All-Pro honors twice and making two Pro Bowls with the Bears. He also played a key role in the 1985 team’s Super Bowl XX triumph.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, McMichael set a Bears record with 191 consecutive starts, and ranks second in Bears history with 92.5 sacks, only trailing fellow Hall of Famer Richard Dent.

After his football career McMichael had numerous other high-profile jobs, working in the world of professional wrestling and on sports radio in Chicago.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair shared his devastation at the news of McMichael's passing.

The World Just Lost The Incredible Steve “Mongo” McMichael! He Was My Best Friend Through It All! An Amazing Athlete And Human Being! I Have The Fondest Memories Working With Him, And This Is An Extremely Heartbreaking Loss For Me! I Love You Mongo! You Fought One Hell Of A… pic.twitter.com/yq2YHfWKmf — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 23, 2025

"He was my best friend through it all," Flair said. "An amazing athlete and human being! I have the fondest memories working with him, and this is extremely heartbreaking loss for me!"

We will update this story with details as they become available.