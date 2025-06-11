You may not have received an invitation to the wedding, but Aaron Rodgers is a married man.

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback and Super Bowl champion revealed the news Tuesday after his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers, saying he got married “a couple months ago" after being asked by a reporter about a ring on Rodgers' left finger.

“A lot’s been made about the ring on your left ring finger," the reporter asked. "Is that a normal ring or anything else, like a wedding ring?”

“Yeah, it’s a wedding ring,” the 41-year-old said in a nonchalant manner, then smirked slightly.

"Congratulations!" the journalist replied.

"Thank you," Rodgers said.

After the exchange, Rodgers, who signed a one-year deal to join the Steelers for the 2025 season, didn't reveal much more about his bride.

While appearing on an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" on April 17, Rodgers acknowledged that he was seeing someone special. And during an appearance on the show last fall, he mentioned he was dating a woman named Brittani but offered no other details.

"I'm in a different phase of my life," Rodgers said during his April appearance on the show. "You know, I'm 41 years old. I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments that I've made not knowing what my future was going to look like last year that are important to me," he said at the time."

The football player was previously engaged to actor Shailene Woodley, but the couple went their separate ways in 2022. Rodgers was also in romantic relationships with race car driver Danica Patrick and actress Olivia Munn.