Connor Bedard

Blackhawks vs. Penguins: How to watch Connor Bedard's NHL debut

The 2023 No. 1 draft pick will make his NHL debut against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Blackhawks will drop the puck on the Connor Bedard era at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday in their 2023-24 season opener against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The game will air nationally on ESPN, and can be streamed live on ESPN+ and in the ESPN app. For fans in Canada, the game will air live on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

To celebrate the start of the NHL season, NBC Sports Chicago is hosting a watch party at Vintage Bar, located at 1449 West Taylor Street in Chicago.

Blackhawks Pregame Live will air from the party, with host Pat Boyle joined by analysts Caley Chelios and Tony Granato on site.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The show will get underway at 6:30 p.m.

Here are five things to know about Connor Bedard, the 17-year-old Canadian who is viewed as the favorite for the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft.

For early-arriving fans, Football Night in Chicago will also be in the house, with host Ruthie Polinsky joined by Bears Insider Josh Schrock and former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt on the scene to preview the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

NHL

NHL 5 hours ago

2023-24 NHL season predictions: Picks for Stanley Cup, conference, division

NHL 7 hours ago

These 11 NHL teams are still chasing their first Stanley Cup title

Finally, NBC Chicago’s Leila Rahimi and Telemundo Chicago’s Hector Lozano will be on hand for their evening sportscasts.

Fans will also have the opportunity to score some sweet prizes, including Blackhawks tickets and even Connor Bedard jerseys.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Connor Bedard
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us