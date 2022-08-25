Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kygrios Appears to Cut Finger While Chopping At Citi Taste of Tennis

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios was facing off against Naomi Osaka in a cooking competition at Citi Taste of Tennis on Thursday night when the misstep occurred

By Julia Elbaba

Nick Kyrgios
Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios is serving more than aces at the US Open this year.

The Australian was cooking up some Malaysian fried rice on Thursday night at Citi Taste of Tennis when it appears the 27-year-old’s finger was cut while he was chopping up some plant-based chicken. 

When the knife touched his finger, Kyrgios pulled his hand up from the cutting board but appeared to be in good form afterward.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kyrgios and French chef Cedric Tovar were matched up against four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and chef Emma Bengtsson, who were whipping up some coconut curry on the other side of the counter.

Kyrgios, who was repping Beyond Meat, has been a vegan since 2020. He said the decision was made when witnessing the huge loss of animal life in his country.

“I don’t eat meat or dairy anymore. That’s not for my health, I just don’t believe in eating animals,” he said. “Seeing the footage of these animals suffering with the fires only reinforces why I’ve chosen this diet. When I see these terrible photos, I can’t comprehend eating meat.”

Sports

NBA 4 hours ago

When Does the 2022 NBA Preseason Start? Key Dates, Best Matchups, More

San Diego State University 4 hours ago

Civil Complaint Names Matt Araiza, 2 Other SDSU Football Players Accused of Gang Raping Teen

Osaka was behind Daring Foods, a plant-based chicken company. Although the 24-year-old eats meat, she sticks to a lean and clean diet. 

The competition came down to the wire but ultimately the judge, Prakash Amritraj, a former professional tennis player from India, declared the competition to be a tie, with the final score rated 12/10 a piece.

“Both sides were absolutely phenomenal,” Amritraj said.

The annual New York event was held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York and featured many additional high-profile players, including surprise appearances from Venus and Serena Williams.

Kyrgios and Osaka are both set to hit the New York courts for the 2022 US Open, which begins Aug. 29. 

This article tagged under:

Nick KyrgiosNaomi OsakaCiti Taste of Tennis
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us