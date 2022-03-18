No. 7 Murray State Beats No. 10 San Francisco After Back and Forth Overtime

The second overtime game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament was March Madness at its finest.

No. 10 San Francisco ended regulation on an 8-0 run against No. 7 Murray State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday to knot the score at 73-73. As crazy as the second-half comeback was, the opening tip of the extra period is when the fun really began.

There were seven lead changes over the final five minutes, including changes on five consecutive possessions.

One of those buckets came on an acrobatic layup from Murray State’s Justice Hill:

How did he make that? pic.twitter.com/zTVOoRR761 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

Another lead change came on a ridiculous 3-pointer from San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea:

BOUYEA IS ON ANOTHER PLANET RIGHT NOW! 36 POINTS! pic.twitter.com/9hx6KRTg96 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

KJ Williams followed up Bouyea’s shot with a go-ahead layup, giving Murray State an 85-84 lead with 1:33 left. San Francisco’s Zane Meeks hit a game-tying free throw, but Williams gave Murray State a lead that it wouldn’t surrender with a jumper.

Up just two points with 13.7 seconds on the clock, Murray State’s Jordan Skipper-Brown sank a pair of clutch free throws to cement the win:

Jordan Skipper-Brown had a free throw percentage of 44% in the regular season.



He came up CLUTCH with two makes from the line to seal the game for @RacersHoops. pic.twitter.com/QI61X7g9jD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

With the win, Murray State advances to face No. 15 Saint Peter’s in the second round. The Peacocks pulled out an overtime victory of their own, shocking No. 2 Kentucky just hours earlier on the same floor as the Murray State-San Francisco game.