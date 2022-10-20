Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts Headline 2022 Gold Glove Award Finalists

Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts headline 2022 Gold Glove finalists originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While the ALCS and NLCS are in full swing, baseball’s best fielders got some recognition on Thursday.

Rawlings announced the finalists for the 20 Gold Glove Awards up for grabs this year. Along with one for each position, the company is introducing a new trophy for utility players who thrive at multiple spots.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is aiming for his 10th Gold Glove win at the position. Arenado’s teammate, Paul Goldschmidt, and Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees, are both contending for their fifth Gold Glove at first base. In the outfield, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has a chance to earn his sixth distinction for his stellar fielding.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are all of the finalists for the American League and National League:

American League

Pitcher

José Berríos, TOR

Shane Bieber, CLE

Jameson Taillon, NYY

Catcher

Sean Murphy, OAK

Cal Raleigh, SEA

Jose Trevino, NYY

First base

Luis Arraez, MIN

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR

Anthony Rizzo, NYY

Second base

Andrés Giménez, CLE

Jonathan Schoop, DET

Marcus Semien, TEX

Third base

Matt Chapman, TOR

José Ramírez, CLE

Ramón Urías, BAL

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts , BOS

Carlos Correa, MIN

Jeremy Peña, HOU

Left field

Andrew Benintendi, KC/NYY

Steven Kwan, CLE

Brandon Marsh, LAA / PHI

Center field

Cedric Mullins, BAL

Myles Straw, CLE

Michael A. Taylor, KC

Right field

Jackie Bradley Jr., BOS/TOR

Max Kepler, MIN

Kyle Tucker, HOU

Utility

DJ LeMahieu, NYY

Whit Merrifield, KC/TOR

Luis Rengifo, LAA

National League

Pitcher

Tyler Anderson, LAD

Corbin Burnes, MIL

Max Fried, ATL

Catcher

Travis d'Arnaud, ATL

Tomás Nido, NYM

J.T. Realmuto , PHI

First base

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

Matt Olson, ATL

Christian Walker, ARI

Second base

Jake Cronenworth, SD

Tommy Edman, STL

Brendan Rodgers, COL

Third base

Nolan Arenado, STL

Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT

Ryan McMahon, COL

Shortstop

Ha-Seong Kim, SD

Miguel Rojas, MIA

Dansby Swanson, ATL

Left field

Ian Happ , CHC

David Peralta, ARI/TB

Christian Yelich, MIL

Center field

Trent Grisham, SD

Victor Robles, WSH

Alek Thomas, ARI

Right field

Mookie Betts, LAD

Juan Soto, WSH/SD

Daulton Varsho, ARI

Utility