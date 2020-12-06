north haven

North Haven Football Holds “Holiday Cheer” in Honor of Teammate

By Gabrielle Lucivero

nbc connecticut

The North Haven football community turned out for one of their own on Sunday.

Nearly a year to the day since 13-year-old Anthony Longley lost his long battle with brain cancer, his best friends putting together a "Holiday Cheer" collection drive in his name.

I want today to show the remembrance of his life and how he lived one day at a time, every day wasn’t guaranteed,” said one of Anthony’s friends, Adam Pandolfi, who also helped organize the drive.

“All the cars that come through show their love and support for him and how he made an impact on their lives," he continued.

Because of COVID-19, the collection was a drive-thru at the high school. They were collecting food, donation and gift cards all to benefit the North Haven Food Bank and North Haven Community Services.

