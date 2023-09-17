North Haven football takes its first game back on the gridiron against a Sheehan team using a rival's turf

North Haven’s football team was back on the gridiron following a week one forfeit to Darien. The team beat Sheehan High School in their home opener at Lyman Hall High School.

“Very excited, super excited for them,” Pamela Desimone, a North Haven fan, said.

The North Haven football program resumed its season on Sept. 13 after an investigation into allegations of harassment was complete.

The North Haven first selectman told NBC Connecticut the harassment was isolated, and disciplinary action would be handed down to the players.

“First game of the year, I feel pretty good, we got a good offense, defense is pretty good as well,” Mark Violano, of North Haven, said.

North Haven defeated Sheehan High School of Wallingford, 31-21. The game marked a unique “home” opener for Sheehan.

The team had to use Lyman Hall's field for the first few home games of the year because new turf at their high school isn’t ready.

Fans of Sheehan still came out in droves for the Titans.

“The kids are talking it up at school, they have the pit crew, everyone is volunteering,” said Lecia St. John, of Wallingford. “We are ready to prove what we are made of.”

Despite the outcome, Sheehan fans are hopeful only a few more home games will have to be played at Lyman Hall.