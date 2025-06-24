North Haven's Sagnella brothers share CIAC state golf title

James and Will Sagnella have built a special bond through the game of golf.

The brothers have teed it up a lot of the years, competing against each other. All of that practice paid off at the CIAC State Open where they shared the low score of the day.

"Originally, when I first finished, I thought I won solely, and I was riding back up with my coach, and he was like, 'James was on 17,'" North Haven senior Will Sagnella said. "He has a birdie putt to tie and it was like, 'I knew it was going in because it was a short par 5,' so I knew you're going to tie it, but there's no else I would rather tie with."

Will and James both shot a 69 at Mohegan Sun Golf Club, earning co-medalist honors to become state champions.

"I wanted to win, but definitely wanted to win a little more because I knew that he was at the top," North Haven sophomore James Sagnella said.

"I think we feed off each other so it's not really like one person's the teacher, one's the student. We kind of learn off each other every day," Will Sagnella said. "I would say off the tee might be my strength. Usually, I can get a couple yards past him, but he always beats me on the approach shots. He always more birdie putts and hits more greens."

James will compete for another state title next season during his junior year, while Will plans to take a gap year before attending Skidmore College.