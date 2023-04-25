Northwest Catholic Prepares for Girls High School Flag Football Jamboree

The NFL Draft is not the only big football event this week. High school athletes will have the opportunity to hit the field for the first girls flag football jamboree on Saturday.

Twelve teams will compete at Windsor High School, including Northwest Catholic, where flag football has been a welcome new experience this spring.

"I've never played before except just throwing the ball around, but I really love our team," said junior Jackie Curley. "It's a really good community to be a part of."

"I think it's going to be really cool to see all the other girls who are a part of this because we're all just trying something new," said junior Taylor Bryden.

The Jamboree will feature 16 games and crown a champion. On top of giving teams the chance to compete against other schools, it's also an opportunity to work with a pro.

Windsor native Jason Pinnock will be in attendance and his team, the New York Giants, donated $10,000 through Nike to provide uniforms.

"It's very exciting, honestly, I'm just more excited for the girls to have this opportunity to do this," said Northwest Catholic girls flag football coach Brandon Jubrey. "We're going to make history this weekend. This will be the start of something amazing."

Jubrey's goal is to make high school girls flag football a CIAC-sanctioned sport in 2024.