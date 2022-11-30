Northwest United Set for Program's First Playoff Game

There’s always a “but” that follows for Jen Garzone. The Northwest United football coach was the first female high school football coach to win a varsity game last year. This year, she’s the first to coach in a playoff game.

“Yes, but even more importantly it's the first time any of these players from any of these schools have qualified for the playoffs,” said Garzone.

Garzone has been coaching high school football since 2019, but it's just the second year for this five-school co-op. Northwest United is made up of players from Wolcott Technical High School, Nonnewaug High School, Wamogo Regional High School, Litchfield High School and Shepaug Valley High School.

The Workhorses played to an undefeated 10-0 record in the regular season but lost in the quarterfinals to Masuk.

Still, for five schools, success on the field is proof of dedication to the game.

“There's some that are driving almost 55 minutes one way to get here,” said Garzone. “Some of them were friends outside of school, some of them play other sports and have played against each other.”

“I didn't know the kid and now he's one of my good buddies just in like 11 weeks,” said Chad Crane, who is a senior at Wamogo. “We talk bad stuff to each other about basketball but we're brothers on the football field of course.

They’ll pick the rivalry back up in the winter season, but in the fall, they’re family.