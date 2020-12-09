Norwich Sea Unicorns Looking at Options After Affiliation With Detroit Tigers Ends

The Norwich Sea Unicorns will no longer be affiliated with the Detroit Tigers and the local minor league baseball team is looking at its options.

The Sea Unicorns Tweeted that they learned through a news release and a social media post that they would no longer be an affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Norwich Sea Unicorns Statement On Change In Affiliation Status pic.twitter.com/FWAA5AWyXi — Norwich Sea Unicorns (@goseaunicorns) December 9, 2020

“We are extremely disappointed by the news that we will no longer be affiliated with the Detroit Tigers. Dodd Stadium is a first-class facility energized by first-class fans both young and old that deserve the ability to fall in love with the game, either for the first time or all over again,” the Sea Lions said in a statement.

Here’s who we’ve invited to be our Minor League affiliates for 2021 and beyond. pic.twitter.com/uvQrvnryk8 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) December 9, 2020

“We are in the process of evaluating all options in hopes to be able to continue to provide quality, affordable baseball for our great fans for years to come. As soon as there is an update, we will share it with you immediately,” the statement went on to say.