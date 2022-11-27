Odell Beckham Jr. Escorted Off Flight by Police in Miami

Free agent NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a plane by police at Miami International Airport on Sunday morning following an incident prior to departure.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said officers responded to a "medical emergency" involving Beckham Jr. on an American Airlines flight headed for Los Angeles.

Beckham Jr. "appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness" when the flight crew tried to wake him up to fasten his seat belt, police said. The flight attendants contacted police and fire rescue over fears Beckham Jr. was "seriously ill" and that his "condition would worsen" over the course of the flight.

Police said Beckham Jr. initially refused "several requests" from the flight crew to exit the plane. After the aircraft was deplaned, officers asked Beckham to exit the plane and he "did so without incident," police said.

Beckham was not cited or detained for the incident, according to police.

From Miami-Dade Police on Odell Beckham Jr. being removed from a flight this morning: pic.twitter.com/ieD40w4wkv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2022

American Airlines released the following statement: "American Airlines flight 1228, with service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX), returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt. The customer was removed and the flight re-departed at 10:45 a.m. local time."

Beckham Jr. seemed to reference the incident in a series of tweets Sunday:

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Never. In. My . Life — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

😂 comedy hr. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Beckham Jr., coming off a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl 56, is set to begin a free-agent tour this week. He has meetings scheduled with the New York Giants Thursday and Friday, followed by the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 5, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Beckham Jr. is also slated to sit down with the Buffalo Bills at some point, per Rapoport.