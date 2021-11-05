Browns officially release Odell Beckham Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cleveland Browns have released star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., GM Andrew Berry said Friday.

"We've just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell," Berry said in a team statement. "We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well has he continues his career."

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the "move is expected to be accompanied by a revised contract that reduces the team's obligation to pay Beckham, if he's not claimed on waivers."

Beckham Jr. is still due approximately $8 million for the 2021 NFL season. Should the wide receiver be released and claimed on waivers, his new team would be on the hook for his remaining salary. If he clears waivers, he will become a free agent.

Beckham Jr. reportedly was excused from Browns practice for a second straight day Thursday after his father, Odell Beckham Sr., shared a video on Instagram that criticized quarterback Baker Mayfield. The video was posted after Beckham Jr. caught his only target for a total of six yards in Cleveland's most recent game, a Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told Browns players on Wednesday that Beckham Jr. was "essentially not on the team right now," according to Michael Silver.

Since returning from a torn ACL in Week 3, the three-time Pro Bowl wideout has recorded 17 receptions on 34 targets for 232 yards and zero touchdowns over six games.

Beckham Jr., who actually turns 29 on Friday, was acquired by Cleveland in a March 2019 trade with the New York Giants. He has two more years remaining on the five-year, $90 million contract he signed with New York back in 2018, but none of the money beyond this season is guaranteed.