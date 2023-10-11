Olympic rower and Middletown High alum Phil Stekl joins former team for practice

Middletown High School rowers got their Connecticut Public Schools Rowing Association state championship rings this week but last week, the Blue Dragons got a visit from a Middletown alum who has brought some hardware to the program, too.

“Not everything survives time,” said Phil Stekl. “Good things should and this is one of those things.”

It's been almost 50 years since Stekl first tried rowing with the Middletown High School team.

“Oh gosh, it was 1974,” said Stekl.

It was 1974 when high school physics teacher John K. Smith stopped him in the school hallway to say Stekl had to try rowing.

“Son of a gun, he was right,” said Stekl, while standing in front of the John K. Smith Boathouse along the Connecticut River.

Ten years after that meeting, Stekl was in Los Angeles winning an Olympic silver medal with Team USA.

“If anyone had suggested in that hallway, in 10 years you could be,” said Stekl.

This particular afternoon, Stekl was back on the Connecticut River to deliver that message as he joined his alma mater for a practice.

“To show them the legacy of where this program started, and the potential that they have as rowers,” said Middletown High School crew coach Scot Peaslee. “This is an amazing opportunity for them to kind of see somebody who's a hometown hero."

Stekl came with some new artwork for the boathouse - a photo he bought while at the 1984 Olympics. The team is hoping they’ll get some new walls to hang it on soon.

“We want to be proud of our town and be proud of this boathouse, but it is in desperate need of repair,” said Peaslee.

Middletown voters will see a referendum to approve the funding on their November ballot. After all, it may be home to the next Olympic medalist but it will be home to a lifelong love of the sport.

“This program has meant a lot to me and to a lot of others,” said Stekl. “These kids don't have to leave the sport after their high school careers. You can do it until the last day, as far as I’m concerned, and I hope they do.”

The team already has plenty to celebrate. This week, they got their championship rings from winning at the Connecticut Public Schools Rowing Association State Championship last spring.