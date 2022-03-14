Packers Agree to Extension With Preston Smith, Release Za'Darius Smith

The Green Bay Packers are disbanding the Smith brothers.

Preston Smith and the Packers agreed to a four-year, $52.5 million extension, bringing his total deal to five years and $65 million. Za'Darius Smith, on the other hand, was granted his release after the sides mutually agreed.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported both news items, which Preston Smith confirmed with an Instagram post.

From @PrestonSmith94’s Instagram account … looks like at least one half of the Smith Bros. is staying with the #Packers. pic.twitter.com/KjOXjeuaYn — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) March 14, 2022

Both defensive ends -- and not actually brothers -- the Smiths both joined Green Bay in 2019.

Preston Smith, 29, has only missed one game in his three seasons with the Packers after four years with Washington. He has totaled 25 sacks, 51 QB hits and 27 tackles for loss as a Packer.

Za'Darius Smith, 29, accumulated 26 sacks in his first two seasons with the Packers before an injury-riddled 2021 campaign. He played just one regular-season game before returning for Green Bay's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Now fully healthy, he'll hit the open market and is sure to be a hot commodity.