Juan Soto Posts Farewell Message to Nationals, Washington Fans

Juan Soto posts farewell message to Nationals, D.C. fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Juan Soto's Washington Nationals tenure came to an end on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old superstar outfielder was shipped to the San Diego Padres, along with first baseman Josh Bell, in a blockbuster deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Soto only spent four-plus seasons in the nation's capital, but what a run it was. After signing with the Nats as a 16-year-old international free agent in 2015, Soto made two All-Star Games, earned two Silver Slugger awards, won one batting title and was crowned champion of this year's Home Run Derby. Oh yeah, and he helped Washington secure the franchise's first ever World Series title in 2019.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Before he suits up for an MLB team other than the Nationals for the first time, Soto shared a heartfelt farewell message to the Washington organization and its fans in a series of tweets early Wednesday morning.

I will always feel honored to have been a National. The accomplishment of winning the franchise’s first World Series title in 2019, and to play for such supportive fans during the last five years will never be forgotten. — Juan José Soto Pacheco (@JuanSoto25_) August 3, 2022

To my Nats Fans: since day one I’ve always had the feeling you would have a special space in my heart but the appreciation that I have for you went over my expectations.

Thank you for being such a great family to me. With Love & Gratitude...Forever Yours,

Juan Soto — Juan José Soto Pacheco (@JuanSoto25_) August 3, 2022

In addition to his message, Soto also delivered a farewell performance. In his final game with the franchise on Monday night, Soto threw out a New York Mets baserunner who was trying to score and took former teammate Max Scherzer deep at Nationals Park. He also got a standing ovation from Nats fans after he drew his third walk of the night in his final at-bat.

Was this Juan Soto's last at bat as a Washington National? pic.twitter.com/FJjZA9Fxi7 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 2, 2022

Nats fans will have another chance to honor Soto when the Padres come to town next season.