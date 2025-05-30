sports

Paige Bueckers to miss at least 2 games while in WNBA's concussion protocol

May 27, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) on the court against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Former UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers will miss at least two games with the Dallas Wings.

The Wings said Friday that Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft out of UConn, was put in concussion protocol after their 97-92 loss at Chicago on Thursday night.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The team didn't provide any specific details on what led to that move. She had 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the game.

Bueckers won't play in Dallas' home game Saturday against the Sky, or at Seattle on Tuesday night. She will be re-evaluated after that.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Dallas is off to a 1-5 start. Bueckers has averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals a game in her professional debut while playing a team-high 33.9 minutes per game.

The earliest she could return on June 6 when the Wings host the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Associated Press & NBC Connecticut

This article tagged under:

sports
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us