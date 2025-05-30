Paige Bueckers to miss at least 2 games while in WNBA's concussion protocol

Former UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers will miss at least two games with the Dallas Wings.

The Wings said Friday that Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft out of UConn, was put in concussion protocol after their 97-92 loss at Chicago on Thursday night.

The team didn't provide any specific details on what led to that move. She had 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the game.

Bueckers won't play in Dallas' home game Saturday against the Sky, or at Seattle on Tuesday night. She will be re-evaluated after that.

Dallas is off to a 1-5 start. Bueckers has averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals a game in her professional debut while playing a team-high 33.9 minutes per game.

The earliest she could return on June 6 when the Wings host the Los Angeles Sparks.