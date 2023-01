Paris 2024 Games Day-to-day Competition Schedule Announced

We are less than two years out and it’s time to start marking your calendars.

The official day-to-day competition schedule has been released by the International Olympic Committee, IOC, for Paris 2024, but of course, is subject to change as we are more than 500 days away from the lighting of the torches.

There are dozens of events to experience at the 2024 Games taking place in the one and only, Paris, France, and here is a little bit more information about how to catch your favorite sports in action:

When is the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The Opening Ceremony is slated for Friday, July 26, 2024 (Day 0) and will take place on River Seine, which runs through Paris.

When is the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2024 on Day 16, the final day of competition.

What is the 2024 Paris Olympics event schedule?

Here is a detailed look at the day-to-day schedule of events for the Paris Games:

Note: Medal sessions have “*”

Also note: All times are Eastern

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 (Day -2)

Rugby: Men’s pool games (9:30 a.m.)

Soccer: Men’s group matches (9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.)

Thursday, July 25, 2024 (Day -1)

Archery: Women’s individual ranking round (3:30 a.m.), men’s individual ranking round (8:15 a.m.)

Handball: Women’s preliminary games (3 a.m., 8 a.m., 1 p.m.)

Rugby: Men’s pool, placement, quarterfinal games (8 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Soccer: Women’s group matches (11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.)

Friday, July 26, 2024 (Day 0)

Opening Ceremony

Saturday, July 27, 2024 (Day 1)

Badminton: Men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles group play (2:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 1:30 p.m.)

Basketball: Pool play (TBA)

Beach Volleyball: Women’s pool play, men’s pool play (8 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m.)

Boxing: Women’s 54kg, 60kg; men’s 63.5kg, 80kg preliminaries (9:30 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Canoe (slalom): Men’s canoe, women’s kayak heats (9 a.m.)

*Cycling (road): Women’s individual time trials, men’s individual time trials (8:30 a.m.)

*Diving: Women’s synchronized springboard (5 a.m.)

Equestrian: Eventing dressage (4 a.m.)

*Fencing: Women’s epee, men’s sabre round of 64 through quarterfinals (4 a.m.), semifinals, finals (1 p.m.)

Field hockey: Men’s pool play (4 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.); women’s pool play (11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.)

Gymnastics (artistic): Men’s qualifying (5 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Handball: Men’s preliminary games (3 a.m., 8 a.m., 1 p.m.)

*Judo: Women’s 48kg, men’s 60kg elimination rounds (4 a.m.), repechages, semifinals, finals (10 a.m.)

Rowing: Men’s and women’s single sculls, double sculls, quadruple sculls heats (3 a.m.)

*Rugby: Men’s placement games, semifinals, finals (8:30 a.m.)

*Shooting: Mixed team 10m air rifle, men’s and women’s 10m air pistol qualifying (3 a.m.); mixed team 10m air rifle finals (4:30 a.m.)

*Skateboarding: Men’s street preliminaries (6 a.m.), final (11 a.m.)

Soccer: Men’s group matches (9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.)

Surfing: Men’s, women’s first round (1 p.m.)

*Swimming: women’s 100m butterfly, women’s 400m freestyle, men’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats (5 a.m.); women’s 100m butterfly semifinals, men’s 400m freestyle final, women’s 400m freestyle final, men’s 100m breaststroke semifinals, women’s and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay finals (2:30 p.m.)

Table Tennis: Men’s, women’s singles preliminary round, mixed doubles round of 16 (9 a.m.); men’s, women’s singles first round (2 p.m.)

Tennis: Men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles first round (6 a.m., 1 p.m.)

Volleyball: Pool play (3 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Water Polo: Women’s pool play (8 a.m., 12:30 p.m.)

Sunday, July 28, 2024 (Day 2)

*Archery: Women’s team first round (3:30 a.m.), quarterfinals, semifinals, medal matches (8:15 a.m.)

Badminton: Men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles group play (2:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 1:30 p.m.)

Basketball: Pool play (TBA)

Beach Volleyball: Women’s, men’s pool play (3 a.m., 9 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Boxing: Women’s 50kg, 66kg, men’s 51kg, 57kg, 71kg, 92kg preliminaries (5 a.m., 9:30 a.m.); women’s 50kg, 75kg, men’s 71kg, 92 kg preliminaries (2 p.m.)

*Canoe (slalom): Women’s kayak semifinals, final (9:30 a.m.)

*Cycling (mountain): Women’s cross-country (8 a.m.)

Equestrian: Eventing cross-country (4:30 a.m.)

*Fencing: Women’s foil, men’s epee round of 64 through quarterfinals (3:30 a.m.); semifinals, finals (1 p.m.)

Field hockey: Women’s pool play (4 a.m., 4:30 a.m.); men’s pool play (11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.)

Gymnastics (artistic): Women’s qualifying (3:30 a.m., 8:50 a.m., 12 p.m.)

Handball: Women’s preliminary games (3 a.m., 8 a.m., 1 p.m.)

Rowing: Women’s, men’s single sculls, double sculls repechages; women’s, men’s pair, lightweight double sculls, four heats (3 a.m.)

Rugby: Women’s pool games (9:30 a.m.)

Sailing: Men’s, women’s windsurfing, skiff opening series (5 a.m.)

*Shooting: Men’s, women’s 10m air rifle qualifying (3:15 a.m.); men’s, women’s 10m air pistol finals (3:30 a.m.)

*Skateboarding: Women’s street preliminaries (6 a.m.), final (11 a.m.)

Soccer: Women’s group matches (11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.)

Surfing: Men’s, women’s second round (1 p.m.)

*Swimming: Men’s 200m freestyle, men’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke, women’s 200m freestyle heats (5 a.m.); men’s 400m individual medley final, women’s 100m butterfly final, men’s 200m freestyle semifinals, women’s 100m breaststroke semifinals, men’s 100m backstroke semifinals, men’s 100m breaststroke final, women’s 200m freestyle semifinals (2:30 p.m.)

Table Tennis: Men’s, women’s singles first round (4 a.m., 2 p.m.); mixed doubles quarterfinals (10 a.m.)

Tennis: Men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles first round (6 a.m., 1 p.m.)

Volleyball: Pool play (3 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Water Polo: Men’s pool play (4:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m.)

Monday, July 29, 2024 (Day 3)

*Archery: Men’s team first round (3:30 a.m.), quarterfinals, semifinals, medal matches (8:15 a.m.)

Badminton: Men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles group play (2:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 1:30 p.m.)

Basketball: Pool play (TBA)

Beach Volleyball: Women’s, men’s pool play (3 a.m., 9 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Boxing: Women’s 60kg; men’s 63.5kg, 92+kg preliminaries (5 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m.)

*Canoe (slalom): Men’s canoe semifinals, final (9:30 a.m.)

*Cycling (mountain): Men’s cross-country (8 a.m.)

*Diving: Men’s synchronized platform (5 a.m.)

*Equestrian: Eventing jumping (5 a.m.)

*Fencing: Women’s sabre, men’s foil round of 64 through quarterfinals (3:30 a.m.); semifinals, finals (1 p.m.)

Field hockey: Men’s pool play (4 a.m.); women’s pool play (4:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.)

*Gymnastics (artistic): Men’s team final (11:30 a.m.)

Handball: Men’s preliminary games (3 a.m., 8 a.m., 1 p.m.)

*Judo: Women’s 57kg, men’s 73kg elimination rounds (4 a.m.), repechages, semifinals, finals (10 a.m.)

Rowing: Women’s, men’s single sculls semifinals, pair repechages, double sculls repechages, quadruple sculls repechages, eight heats (3 a.m.)

Rugby: Women’s pool, placement, quarterfinal games (8 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Sailing: Men’s, women’s windsurfing, skiff opening series (5 a.m.)

*Shooting: Men’s trap qualifying (3 a.m.), mixed team air pistol qualifying, men’s, women’s air rifle finals (3:15 a.m.)

Surfing: Men’s, women’s third round (1 p.m.)

*Swimming: Women’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m backstroke, men’s 800m freestyle heats (5 a.m.); women’s 400m individual medley final, men’s 200m freestyle final, women’s 100m backstroke semifinals, men’s 100m backstroke final, women’s 100m breaststroke final, women’s 200m freestyle final (2:30 p.m.)

Table Tennis: Men’s, women’s singles first round (4 a.m.); mixed doubles semifinals (10 a.m.); men’s, women’s singles second round (2 p.m.)

Tennis: Men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles first, second rounds (6 a.m., 1 p.m.)

Volleyball: Pool play (3 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Water Polo: Women’s pool play (8 a.m., 12:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 (Day 4)

Archery: Men’s, women’s round of 64, round of 32 (6 a.m., 11:45 a.m.)

Badminton: Men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles group play (2:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 1:30 p.m.)

Basketball: Pool play (TBA)

Basketball (3×3): Women’s, men’s pool play (11:30 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Beach Volleyball: Women’s, men’s pool play (3 a.m., 9 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Boxing: Women’s 54kg, 57kg; men’s 51kg, 80kg preliminaries (5 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Canoe (slalom): Women’s canoe, men’s kayak heats (9 a.m.)

Cycling (BMX): Women’s, men’s park seeding (7:25 a.m.)

Equestrian: Dressage qualifying (5 a.m.)

*Fencing: Women’s team epee round of 16 through semifinals (6 a.m.), medal matches (1:30 p.m.)

Field hockey: Men’s pool play (4 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 11 a.m.)

*Gymnastics (artistic): Women’s team final (12:15 p.m.)

Handball: Women’s preliminary games (3 a.m., 8 a.m., 1 p.m.)

*Judo: Women’s 63kg, men’s 81kg elimination rounds (4 a.m.), repechages, semifinals, finals (10 a.m.)

Rowing: Women’s, men’s single sculls quarterfinals, double sculls semifinals, four repechages (3:30 a.m.)

*Rugby: Women’s placement games, semifinals, finals (8:30 a.m.)

Sailing: Men’s, women’s windsurfing, skiff opening series (5 a.m.)

*Shooting: Men’s, women’s trap qualifying, men’s trap finals (3 a.m.); mixed team air pistol finals (3:30 a.m.)

Soccer: Men’s group matches (9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.)

*Surfing: Men’s, women’s quarterfinals, semifinals, medal matches (1 p.m.)

*Swimming: Men’s 200m butterfly, men’s 100m freestyle, women’s 1500m freestyle, women’s 100m freestyle, men’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 4x200m freestyle relay heats (5 a.m.); men’s 100m freestyle semifinals, men’s 200m butterfly semifinals, women’s 100m backstroke final, men’s 800m freestyle final, women’s 100m freestyle semifinals, men’s 200m breaststroke semifinals, men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final (2:30 p.m.)

*Table Tennis: Men’s women’s singles second round (4 a.m.); mixed doubles medal matches (7:30 a.m.)

Tennis: Men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles first, second, third rounds (6 a.m., 1 p.m.)

*Triathlon: Men (2 a.m.)

Volleyball: Pool play (3 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Water Polo: Men’s pool play (4:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 (Day 5)

Archery: Men’s, women’s round of 64, round of 32 (6 a.m., 11:45 a.m.)

Badminton: Men’s singles, women’s singles group play (2:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 1:30 p.m.); mixed doubles quarterfinals (1:30 p.m.)

Basketball: Pool play (TBA)

Basketball (3×3): Women’s, men’s pool play (11:30 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Beach Volleyball: Women’s, men’s pool play (3 a.m., 9 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Boxing: Women’s 60kg quarterfinals, 66kg preliminaries; men’s 57kg, 71kg preliminaries (5 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m.)

*Canoe (slalom): Women’s canoe semifinals, final (9:30 a.m.)

*Cycling (BMX): Women’s, men’s park finals (7:10 a.m.)

*Diving: Women’s synchronized platform (5 a.m.)

Equestrian: Dressage qualifying (5 a.m.)

*Fencing: Men’s team sabre round of 16 through semifinals (6 a.m.), medal matches (1:30 p.m.)

Field hockey: Women’s pool play (4 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.); men’s pool play (11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.)

*Gymnastics (artistic): Men’s all-around final (11:30 a.m.)

Handball: Men’s preliminary games (3 a.m., 8 a.m., 1 p.m.)

*Judo: Women’s 70kg, men’s 90kg elimination rounds (4 a.m.), repechages, semifinals, finals (10 a.m.)

*Rowing: Men’s, women’s lightweight double sculls C finals, semifinals, single sculls C/D semifinals, pair semifinals, quadruple sculls finals (3:30 a.m.)

Sailing: Men’s, women’s skiff opening series (5 a.m.)

*Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualifying, women’s trap qualifying, finals (3 a.m.)

Soccer: Women’s group matches (11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.)

*Swimming: Women’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 200m backstroke, women’s 200m butterfly heats (5 a.m.); women’s 100m freestyle final, men’s 200m butterfly final, men’s 200m breaststroke final, women’s 1500m freestyle final, men’s 200m backstroke semifinals, women’s 200m breaststroke semifinals, women’s 200m butterfly semifinals, men’s 100m freestyle final (2:30 p.m.)

Table Tennis: Men’s, women’s singles round two (4 a.m.), round three (9 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Tennis: Men’s singles third round, women’s singles quarterfinals (6 a.m., 1 p.m.); men’s doubles semifinals, women’s doubles quarterfinals, mixed doubles quarterfinals (6 a.m.)

*Triathlon: Women (2 a.m.)

Volleyball: Pool play (3 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Water Polo: Women’s pool play (8 a.m., 12:30 p.m.)

Thursday, August 1, 2024 (Day 6)

Archery: Men’s, women’s round of 64, round of 32 (3:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m.)

Badminton: Women’s doubles quarterfinals (2:30 a.m.), men’s singles round of 16 (2:30 a.m., 7 a.m.), men’s doubles quarterfinals (7 a.m.), women’s singles round of 16, mixed doubles semifinals (12:30 p.m.)

Basketball: Pool play (TBA)

Basketball (3×3): Women’s, men’s pool play (3 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m.)

Beach Volleyball: Women’s, men’s pool play (3 a.m., 9 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Boxing: Women’s 50kg, 75kg preliminaries, 54kg quarterfinals; men’s 63.5kg, 92kg quarterfinals (5 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m.)

*Canoe (slalom): Men’s kayak semifinals, final (9:30 a.m.)

Cycling (BMX): Men’s, women’s race quarterfinals, last chance run (2 p.m.)

*Equestrian: Dressage team final (under discussion with FEI) (4 a.m.)

*Fencing: Women’s team foil round of 16 through semifinals (4 a.m.), medal matches (1:10 p.m.)

Field hockey: Men’s pool play (4 a.m., 4:30 a.m.); women’s pool play (11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.)

Golf: Men’s first round (3 a.m.)

*Gymnastics (artistic): Women’s all-around final (12:15 p.m.)

Handball: Women’s preliminary games (3 a.m., 8 a.m., 1 p.m.)

*Judo: Women’s 78kg, men’s 100kg elimination rounds (4 a.m.), repechages, semifinals, finals (10 a.m.)

*Rowing: Women’s, men’s single sculls A/B semifinals, eight repechages, double sculls A/B finals, four A/B finals (3:30 a.m.)

*Sailing: Men’s, women’s windsurfing opening series marathon, skiff medal races, dinghy opening series (5 a.m.)

*Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions finals (3:30 a.m.); women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualifying (6 a.m.)

*Swimming: Women’s 200m backstroke, men’s 50m freestyle, men’s 200m individual medley, women’s 4x200m freestyle relay heats (5 a.m.); women’s 200m butterfly final, men’s 200m backstroke final, women’s 200m backstroke semifinals, women’s 200m breaststroke final, men’s 200m individual medley semifinals, men’s 50m freestyle semifinals, women’s 4x200m freestyle relay final (2:30 p.m.)

Table Tennis: Women’s, men’s singles quarterfinals (4 a.m., 9 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Tennis: Men’s singles quarterfinals, women’s singles semifinals (6 a.m., 1 p.m.); women’s doubles, mixed doubles semifinals (6 a.m.)

*Track and Field: Men’s 20km race walk (1:30 a.m.), women’s 20km race walk (3:20 a.m.)

Volleyball: Pool play (3 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Water Polo: Men’s pool play (4:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m.)

Friday, August 2, 2024 (Day 7)

*Archery: Mixed team round of 16 (3:30 a.m.); quarterfinals, semifinals, medal matches (8:15 a.m.)

*Badminton: Women’s, men’s doubles semifinals (2:30 a.m.); mixed doubles medal matches, men’s singles quarterfinals (9 a.m.)

Basketball: Pool play (TBA)

Basketball (3×3): Women’s, men’s pool play (3 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Beach Volleyball: Women’s, men’s pool play (3 a.m., 9 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Boxing: Women’s 57kg preliminaries, men’s 51kg, 80kg, 92+kg quarterfinals (9:30 a.m., 2 p.m.)

*Cycling (BMX): Men’s, women’s race semifinals, finals (2 p.m.)

*Diving: Men’s synchronized springboard (5 a.m.)

Equestrian: Jumping qualifying (under discussion with FEI) (8 a.m.)

*Fencing: Men’s team epee round of 16 through semifinals (6 a.m.), medal matches (1:30 p.m.)

Field Hockey: Women’s pool play (4 a.m.), men’s pool play (4:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.)

Golf: Men’s second round (3 a.m.)

*Gymnastics (trampoline): Women’s qualifying, final (6 a.m.); men’s qualifying, final (12 p.m.)

Handball: Men’s preliminary games (3 a.m., 8 a.m., 1 p.m.)

*Judo: Women’s 78+kg, men’s 100+kg elimination rounds (4 a.m.), repechages, semifinals, finals (10 a.m.)

*Rowing: Men’s, women’s single sculls D/E/F finals, pair A/B finals, lightweight double sculls A/B finals (3:30 a.m.)

*Sailing: Men’s, women’s windsurfing medal series; men’s, women’s, mixed dinghy opening series (5 a.m.)

*Shooting: Men’s skeet qualifying, women’s 25m pistol qualifying (3 a.m.); women’s 50m rifle 3 positions finals (3:30 a.m.)

Soccer: Men’s quarterfinals (9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.)

*Swimming: Men’s 100m butterfly, women’s 200m individual medley, women’s 800m freestyle, mixed 4x100m medley relay heats (5 a.m.); men’s 50m freestyle final, women’s 200m backstroke final, men’s 200m individual medley final, men’s 100m butterfly semifinals, women’s 200m individual medley semifinals (2:30 p.m.)

Table Tennis: Women’s, men’s singles semifinals (4 a.m., 7:30 a.m.)

*Tennis: Men’s singles semifinal; women’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles bronze-medal matches (6 a.m.); men’s singles semifinal, mixed doubles gold-medal match (1 p.m.)

*Track and Field: Men’s decathlon 100m (4:05 a.m.), men’s hammer throw qualifying (4:10 a.m.), women’s high jump qualifying (4:15 a.m.), women’s 100m preliminary round (4:35 a.m.), men’s decathlon long jump (4:55 a.m.), men’s 1500m first round (5:05 a.m.), men’s hammer throw qualifying (5:35 a.m.), women’s 100m first round (5:50 a.m.), men’s decathlon shot put (6:10 a.m.); men’s decathlon high jump (12:05 p.m.), women’s 5000m first round (12:10 p.m.), women’s triple jump qualifying (12:15 p.m.), women’s discus qualifying (12:55 p.m.), mixed 4x400m relay first round (1:10 p.m.), women’s 800m first round (1:45 p.m.), men’s shot put qualifying (1:50 p.m.), women’s discus qualifying (2:20 p.m.), men’s decathlon 400m (2:45 p.m.), men’s 10,000m (3:20 p.m.)

Volleyball: Pool play (3 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Water Polo: Women’s pool play (8 a.m., 12:30 p.m.)

Saturday, August 3, 2024 (Day 8)

*Archery: Women’s individual round of 16 (3:30 a.m.), quarterfinals, semifinals, medal matches (7 a.m.)

*Badminton: Women’s singles quarterfinals (2:30 a.m.), women’s doubles medal matches (9 a.m.)

Basketball: Pool play (TBA)

Basketball (3×3): Women’s pool play (11:30 a.m.), women’s play-in games (3:30 p.m.)

Beach Volleyball: Women’s, men’s pool play (3 a.m., 10 a.m.); women’s, men’s lucky loser matches (10 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Boxing: Women’s 50kg quarterfinals, 60kg semifinals, 66kg quarterfinals, men’s 57kg quarterfinals, 71kg quarterfinals (9:30 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Canoe (slalom): Women’s, men’s extreme kayak time trials (9:30 a.m.)

*Cycling (road): Men’s road race (5 a.m.)

*Equestrian: Jumping individual final (under discussion with FEI) (4 a.m.)

*Fencing: Women’s team sabre round of 16 through semifinals (5:30 a.m.), medal matches (1 p.m.)

Field Hockey: Women’s pool play (4 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 11 a.m.)

Golf: Men’s third round (3 a.m.)

*Gymnastics (artistic): Women’s, men’s apparatus finals (9:30 a.m.)

Handball: Women’s preliminary games (3 a.m., 8 a.m., 1 p.m.)

*Judo: Mixed team elimination round through semifinals (2 a.m.), medal matches (10 a.m.)

*Rowing: Women’s, men’s single sculls A/B/C finals, women’s, men’s eight A finals (3:30 a.m.)

Sailing: Men’s, women’s, mixed dinghy opening series, mixed multihull opening series (5 a.m.)

*Shooting: Men’s, women’s skeet qualifying, men’s skeet finals (3 a.m.); women’s 25m pistol finals (3:30 a.m.)

Soccer: Women’s quarterfinals (9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.)

*Swimming: Women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 1500m freestyle, men’s, women’s 4x100m medley relay heats (5 a.m.), men’s 100m butterfly final, women’s 50m freestyle semifinals, women’s 200m individual medley final, women’s 800m freestyle final, mixed 4x100m medley relay final (2:30 p.m.)

*Table Tennis: Women’s singles medal matches (7:30 a.m.)

*Tennis: Men’s singles bronze-medal match, women’s singles gold-medal match, men’s doubles gold-medal match (6 a.m.)

*Track and Field: Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles (4:05 a.m.), men’s pole vault qualifying (4:10 a.m.), men’s 100m preliminary round (4:35 a.m.), men’s decathlon discus (4:55 a.m.), women’s 800m repechage (5:10 a.m.), men’s 100m first round (5:45 a.m.), men’s decathlon discus (6 a.m.), men’s decathlon pole vault (7:40 a.m.); men’s decathlon javelin (1:10 p.m.), men’s shot put (1:45 p.m.), women’s 100m semifinals (1:55 p.m.), women’s triple jump (2:20 p.m.), men’s 1500m repechage (2:25 p.m.), mixed 4x400m relay (3 p.m.), women’s 100m (3:20 p.m.), men’s decathlon 1500m (3:43 p.m.)

Volleyball: Pool play (3 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Water Polo: Men’s pool play (4:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m.)

Sunday, August 4, 2024 (Day 9)

*Archery: Men’s individual round of 16 (3:30 a.m.), quarterfinals, semifinals, medal matches (7 a.m.)

*Badminton: Women’s, men’s singles semifinals (2:30 a.m.); men’s doubles medal matches (9 a.m.)

Basketball: Pool play (TBA)

Basketball (3×3): Men’s pool play (11:30 a.m.), men’s play-in games (3:30 p.m.)

Beach Volleyball: Women’s, men’s round of 16 (3 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Boxing: Women’s 54kg semifinals, 57kg quarterfinals, 75kg quarterfinals, men’s 51kg semifinals, 63.5kg semifinals, 80kg semifinals, 92kg semifinals (5 a.m., 9:30 a.m.)

Canoe (slalom): Men’s, women’s extreme kayak heats (9:30 a.m.)

*Cycling (road): Women’s road race (8 a.m.)

*Equestrian: Dressage individual final (5 a.m.)

*Fencing: Men’s team foil round of 16 through semifinals (4 a.m.), medal matches (1:10 p.m.)

Field Hockey: Men’s quarterfinals (4 a.m., 11:30 a.m.)

*Golf: Men’s fourth round (3 a.m.)

*Gymnastics (artistic): Women’s, men’s apparatus finals (9 a.m.)

Handball: Men’s preliminary games (3 a.m., 8 a.m., 1 p.m.)

Sailing: Men’s, women’s, mixed dinghy opening series, mixed multihull opening series, men’s, women’s kite opening series (5 a.m.)

*Shooting: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualifying (3 a.m.); women’s skeet qualifying, finals (3:30 a.m.)

*Swimming: Women’s 50m freestyle final, men’s 1500m freestyle final, men’s, women’s 4x100m medley relay finals (12:30 p.m.)

*Table Tennis: Men’s singles medal matches (7:30 a.m.)

*Tennis: Women’s doubles medal matches, men’s singles gold-medal match (6 a.m.)

*Track and Field: Women’s 3000m steeplechase first round (4:05 a.m.), women’s hammer throw qualifying (4:20 a.m.), women’s 200m first round (4:55 a.m.), men’s long jump qualifying (5 a.m.), men’s 110m hurdles first round (5:50 a.m.), women’s 400m hurdles first round (6:35 a.m.); men’s 400m first round (1:05 p.m.), women’s high jump (1:50 p.m.), men’s 100m semifinals (2 p.m.), men’s hammer throw (2:30 p.m.), women’s 800m semifinals (2:35 p.m.), men’s 1500m semifinals (3:10 p.m.), men’s 100m final (3:50 p.m.)

Volleyball: Pool play (3 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Water Polo: Women’s pool play (8 a.m., 12:30 p.m.)

Monday, August 5, 2024 (Day 10)

Artistic Swimming: Team technical routine (1:30 p.m.)

*Badminton: Women’s singles medal matches (3:45 a.m.); men’s singles medal matches (8:30 a.m.)

*Basketball (3×3): Women’s, men’s semifinals (11:30 a.m.), medal games (3 p.m.)

Beach Volleyball: Women’s, men’s round of 16 (3 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

*Canoe (slalom): Women’s, men’s extreme kayak quarterfinals through finals (9:30 a.m.)

*Cycling (track): Women’s team sprint qualifying through finals, men’s team pursuit qualifying, men’s team sprint qualifying (11 a.m.)

Diving: Women’s platform preliminary (3:45 a.m.), semifinal (9 a.m.)

Equestrian: Jumping team qualifying (under discussion with FEI) (5 a.m.)

Field Hockey: Women’s quarterfinals (4 a.m., 11:30 a.m.)

*Gymnastics (artistic): Women’s, men’s apparatus finals (6 a.m.)

Sailing: Men’s, women’s, mixed dinghy opening series, mixed multihull opening series, men’s, women’s kite opening series (5 a.m.)

*Shooting: Mixed team skeet qualifying, finals (3 a.m.); men’s 25m rapid fire pistol finals (3:30 a.m.)

Soccer: Men’s semifinals (12 p.m., 3 p.m.)

Sport Climbing: Men’s boulder semifinal, women’s speed qualifying (4 a.m.)

Table Tennis: Men’s, women’s team round of 16 (4 a.m., 9 a.m., 2 p.m.)

*Track and Field: Men’s 400m hurdles first round (4:05 a.m.), men’s discus qualifying (4:10 a.m.), women’s pole vault qualifying (4:40 a.m.), women’s 400m hurdles repechage (4:50 a.m.), men’s 400m repechage (5:20 a.m.), women’s 400m first round (5:55 a.m.), women’s 200m repechage (6:50 a.m.); men’s pole vault (1:05 p.m.), men’s 3000m steeplechase first round (1:10 p.m.), men’s 200m first round (2:05 p.m.), women’s discus (2:35 p.m.), women’s 200m semifinals (2:55 p.m.), women’s 5000m final (3:20 p.m.), women’s 800m final (3:50 p.m.)

*Triathlon: Mixed relay (2 a.m.)

Volleyball: Quarterfinals (3 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Water Polo: Men’s pool play (6 a.m., 12:30 p.m.)

Wrestling: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg round of 16, quarterfinals (9 a.m.), semifinals (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 (Day 11)

Artistic Swimming: Team free routine (1:30 p.m.)

Basketball: Men’s Quarterfinals (5 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m.)

Beach Volleyball: Men’s, women’s quarterfinals (11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

*Boxing: Women’s 50kg semifinals, women’s 60kg final, women’s 66kg semifinals, men’s 71kg semifinals (3:30 p.m.)

Canoe (sprint): Men’s kayak single 1000m heats, quarterfinals, women’s kayak single 500m heats, quarterfinals, men’s canoe double 500m heats, quarterfinals, women’s canoe double 500m heats, quarterfinals, men’s kayak four 500m heats, women’s kayak four heats

*Cycling (track): Women’s team pursuit qualifying, men’s team sprint first round, finals, men’s team pursuit first round (11:30 a.m.)

*Diving: Men’s springboard preliminary (4 a.m.); women’s platform final (9 a.m.)

*Equestrian: Jumping team final (under discussion with FEI) (8 a.m.)

Field Hockey: Men’s semifinals (8 a.m., 1 p.m.)

Handball: Women’s quarterfinals (3:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.)

*Sailing: Men’s, women’s dinghy medal races, mixed dinghy opening series, mixed multihull opening series, men’s, women’s kite opening series (5 a.m.)

*Skateboarding: Women’s park preliminaries (6:30 a.m.), final (11:30 a.m.)

Soccer: Women’s semifinals (12 p.m., 3 p.m.)

Sport Climbing: Women’s boulder semifinals, men’s speed qualifying (4 a.m.)

Table Tennis: Men’s, women’s team round of 16 (4 a.m.), quarterfinals (9 a.m., 2 p.m.)

*Track and Field: Women’s 1500m first round (4:05 a.m.), men’s javelin qualifying (4:20 a.m.), men’s 110m hurdles repechage (4:50 a.m.), women’s long jump qualifying (5:15 a.m.), women’s 400m repechage (5:20 a.m.), men’s 400m hurdles repechage (6 a.m.), men’s 200m repechage (6:30 a.m.); women’s 400m hurdles semifinals (1:45 p.m.), women’s hammer throw (2:02 p.m.), men’s long jump (2:20 p.m.), men’s 400m semifinals (2:30 p.m.), men’s 1500m final (3 p.m.), women’s 3000m steeplechase final (3:20 p.m.), women’s 200m final (3:50 p.m.)

Volleyball: Quarterfinals (3 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Water Polo: Women’s quarterfinals (8 a.m., 1 p.m.)

*Wrestling: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg repechage; men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg round of 16, quarterfinals (5 a.m.); Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg semifinals; Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg medal matches (12:15 p.m.)

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 (Day 12)

*Artistic Swimming: Team acrobatic routine (1:30 p.m.)

Basketball: Women’s quarterfinals (5 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m.)

Beach Volleyball: Men’s, women’s quarterfinals (11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

*Boxing: Women’s 57kg, men’s 92+kg semifinals; men’s 63.5kg, 80kg finals (3:30 p.m.)

Canoe (sprint): Women’s canoe single 200m, men’s kayak double 500m, women’s kayak double 500m, men’s canoe single 1000m heats, quarterfinals (3:30 a.m.)

Cycling (track): Men’s sprint qualifying, round of 24, repechage; women’s keirin first round, repechage; women’s team pursuit first round (6:45 a.m.)

Diving: Men’s springboard semifinal (4 a.m.); women’s springboard preliminary (9 a.m.)

Field Hockey: Women’s semifinals (8 a.m., 1 p.m.)

Golf: Women’s first round (3 a.m.)

Handball: Men’s quarterfinals (3:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.)

*Sailing: Mixed dinghy, mixed multihull medal races; men’s, women’s kite opening series (5 a.m.)

*Skateboarding: Men’s park preliminaries (6:30 a.m.), final (11:30 a.m.)

*Sport Climbing: Men’s lead semifinals, women’s speed final (4 a.m.)

Table Tennis: Men’s, women’s team quarterfinals (4 a.m., 9 a.m.); men’s team semifinal (2 p.m.)

*Taekwondo: Women’s 49kg, men’s 58kg qualifying (3 a.m.), quarterfinals, semifinals (8:30 a.m.), repechages, medal matches (1:30 p.m.)

*Track and Field: Mixed team 35km race walk (1:30 a.m.), men’s high jump qualifying (4:10 a.m.), women’s 100m hurdles first round (4:15 a.m.), women’s javelin qualifying (4:25 a.m.), men’s 5000m first round (5 a.m.), men’s 800m first round (5:45 a.m.), women’s 1500m repechage (6:35 a.m.); women’s pole vault (1:05 p.m.), men’s 110m hurdles semifinals (1:10 p.m.), men’s triple jump qualifying (1:25 p.m.), men’s 400m hurdles semifinals (1:40 p.m.), men’s 200m semifinals (2:07 p.m.), men’s discus (2:30 p.m.), women’s 400m semifinals (2:45 p.m.), men’s 400m (3:20 p.m.), men’s 3000m steeplechase (3:45 p.m.)

Volleyball: Semifinals (10 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Water Polo: Men’s quarterfinals (8 a.m., 1 p.m.)

*Weightlifting: Men’s 61kg (9 a.m.), women’s 49kg (1:30 p.m.)

*Wrestling: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg repechages; men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg round of 16, quarterfinals (5 a.m.); Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg semifinals; Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg medal matches (12:15 p.m.)

Thursday, August 8, 2024 (Day 13)

Basketball: Men’s semifinals (11:30 a.m., 3 p.m.)

Beach Volleyball: Men’s, women’s semifinals (11 a.m., 3 p.m.)

*Boxing: Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg finals; women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg semifinals (3:30 p.m.)

*Canoe (sprint): Men’s, women’s canoe double 500m semifinals, finals; women’s, men’s kayak four semifinals, finals (4:30 a.m.)

*Cycling (track): Men’s omnium scratch, tempo, elimination, points races; women’s keirin quarterfinals, semifinals, finals; men’s sprint quarterfinals, classification (11 a.m.)

*Diving: Women’s springboard semifinal (4 a.m.); men’s springboard final (9 a.m.)

*Field Hockey: Men’s bronze-medal game (8 a.m.), gold-medal game (1 p.m.)

Golf: Women’s second round (3 a.m.)

Gymnastics (rhythmic): Individual all-around qualifying (4 a.m., 9 a.m.)

Handball: Women’s semifinals (10:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.)

Modern Pentathlon: Men’s, women’s fencing ranking round (5 a.m.)

*Sailing: Men’s, women’s kite medal series (5 a.m.)

*Soccer: Men’s bronze-medal match (11 a.m.)

*Sport Climbing: Women’s lead semifinals, men’s speed final (4 a.m.)

*Swimming: Women’s open-water 10km (1:30 a.m.)

Table Tennis: Men’s team semifinal (4 a.m.), women’s team semifinals (9 a.m., 2 p.m.)

*Taekwondo: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg qualifying (3 a.m.), quarterfinals, semifinals (8:30 a.m.), repechages, medal matches (1:30 p.m.)

*Track and Field: Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles (4:05 a.m.), women’s shot put qualifying (4:25 a.m.), women’s 100m hurdles repechage (4:35 a.m.), women’s heptathlon high jump (5:05 a.m.), women’s 4x100m relay first round (5:10 a.m.), men’s 4x100m relay first round (5:35 a.m.), men’s 800m repechage (6 a.m.); women’s heptathlon shot put (1:05 p.m.), women’s long jump (2 p.m.), women’s 1500m semifinals (2:05 p.m.), men’s javelin (2:30 p.m.), women’s heptathlon 200m (2:35 p.m.), women’s 400m hurdles (3:05 p.m.), men’s 200m (3:25 p.m.), men’s 110m hurdles (3:50 p.m.)

Volleyball: Semifinals (10 a.m., 2 p.m.)

Water Polo: Women’s classification, semifinals (7 a.m., 12 p.m.)

*Weightlifting: Women’s 59kg (9 a.m.), men’s 73kg (1:30 p.m.)

*Wrestling: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg repechages; men’s freestyle 57kg, 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg round of 16, quarterfinals (5 a.m.); Men’s freestyle 57kg, 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg semifinals; Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg medal matches (12:15 p.m.)

Friday, August 9, 2024 (Day 14)

Artistic Swimming: Duet Technical Routine (1:30 p.m.)

Basketball: Women’s semifinals (11:30 a.m., 3 p.m.)

*Beach Volleyball: Bronze-medal match, gold-medal match (3 p.m.)

*Boxing: Women’s 50kg, 66kg, men’s 71kg, 92kg finals (3:30 p.m.)

*Breaking: Women’s qualifying (10 a.m.), final (2 p.m.)

*Canoe (sprint): Women’s canoe single 200m, women’s, men’s kayak double 500m semifinals, finals (4:30 a.m.)

*Cycling (track): Women’s sprint qualifying, round of 24, repechage, men’s sprint semifinals (8 a.m.): women’s madison final, sprint round of 16, repechage, men’s sprint final (12 p.m.)

*Diving: Men’s platform preliminary (4 a.m.), women’s springboard final (9 a.m.)

*Field Hockey: Women’s bronze-medal game (10 a.m.), gold-medal game (2 p.m.)

Golf: Women’s third round (3 a.m.)

*Gymnastics (rhythmic): Group all-around qualifying (4 a.m.), individual all-around final (8:30 a.m.)

Handball: Men’s semifinals (10:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.)

Modern Pentathlon: Men’s semifinals (7 a.m.)

*Soccer: Women’s bronze-medal match (9 a.m.), men’s gold-medal match (12 p.m.)

*Sport Climbing: Men’s boulder and lead final (4:15 a.m.)

*Swimming: Men’s open-water 10km (1:30 a.m.)

*Table Tennis: Men’s team bronze-medal match (4 a.m.), gold-medal match (9 a.m.)

*Taekwondo: Women’s 67kg, men’s 80kg qualifying (3 a.m.), quarterfinals, semifinals (8:30 a.m.), repechages, medal matches (1:30 p.m.)

*Track and Field: Women’s heptathlon long jump (4:05 a.m.), women’s 4x400m relay first round (4:40 a.m.), men’s 4x400m relay first round (5:05 a.m.), women’s heptathlon javelin (5:20 a.m.), men’s 800m semifinals (5:30 a.m.), women’s 100m hurdles semifinals (6:05 a.m.); women’s 4x100m relay (1:15 p.m.), men’s 4x100m relay (1:30 p.m.), women’s shot put (1:40 p.m.), women’s 400m (2 p.m.), men’s triple jump (2:10 p.m.), women’s heptathlon 800m (2:15 p.m.), women’s 10,000m (2:55 p.m.), men’s 400m hurdles (3:50 p.m.)

*Weightlifting: Men’s 89kg (9 a.m.), women’s 71kg (1:30 p.m.)

*Wrestling: Men’s freestyle 57kg, 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg repechages; men’s freestyle 74kg, 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg round of 16, quarterfinals (5 a.m.); Men’s freestyle 74kg, 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg semifinals; Men’s freestyle 57kg, 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg medal matches (12:15 p.m.)

Saturday, August 10, 2024 (Day 15)

*Artistic Swimming: Duet Free Routine (1:30 p.m.)

*Basketball: Men’s bronze-medal game (5 a.m.), gold-medal game (3:30 p.m.)

*Beach Volleyball: Bronze-medal match, gold-medal match (3 p.m.)

*Boxing: Women’s 57kg, 75kg finals, men’s 57kg, 92+kg finals (3:30 p.m.)

*Breaking: Men’s qualifying (10 a.m.), final (2 p.m.)

*Canoe (sprint): Men’s canoe single 1000m, men’s kayak single 1000m, women’s kayak single 500m semifinals, finals (3:30 a.m.)

*Cycling (track): Women’s sprint round of 12, repechage, quarterfinals; men’s keirin first round, repechage; men’s madison final (11 a.m.)

*Diving: Men’s platform semifinal (4 a.m.), final (9 a.m.)

*Golf: Women’s fourth round (3 a.m.)

*Gymnastics (rhythmic): Group all-around final (8 a.m.)

*Handball: Women’s bronze-medal game (4 a.m.), gold-medal game (9 a.m.)

*Modern Pentathlon: Women’s semifinals (3:30 a.m.), men’s final (11 a.m.)

*Soccer: Women’s gold-medal match (11 a.m.)

*Sport Climbing: Women’s boulder and lead final (4:15 a.m.)

*Table Tennis: Women’s team bronze-medal match (4 a.m.), gold-medal match (9 a.m.)

*Taekwondo: Men’s 80+kg, women’s 67+kg qualifying (3 a.m.), quarterfinals, semifinals (8:30 a.m.), repechages, medal matches (1:30 p.m.)

*Track and Field: Men’s marathon (2 a.m.); men’s high jump (1:05 p.m.), men’s 800m (1:30 p.m.), women’s javelin (1:40 p.m.), women’s 100m hurdles (1:45 p.m.), men’s 5000m (2 p.m.), women’s 1500m (2:25 p.m.), men’s 4x400m (3:10 p.m.), women’s 4x400m (3:20 p.m.)

*Water Polo: Women’s classification, bronze-medal game (3 a.m.); women’s classification, gold-medal game, men’s classification (8 a.m.)

*Weightlifting: Men’s 102kg (5:30 a.m.), women’s 81kg (10 a.m.), men’s 102+kg (2:30 p.m.)

*Wrestling: Men’s freestyle 74kg, 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg repechages; men’s freestyle 65kg, 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg round of 16, quarterfinals (5 a.m.); Men’s freestyle 65kg, 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg semifinals; Men’s freestyle 74kg, 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg medal matches (12:15 p.m.)

Sunday, August 11, 2024 (Day 16)