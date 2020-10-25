Patriots Pummeled by 49ers; First 3-Game Losing Streak in 18 Years

So, this is how the other half lives?

The Patriots are quickly finding out the hard way of what life can be like without a bona fide franchise quarterback, or at least one who’s playing at less than 100% health and with an underwhelming group of skill position players.

Cam Newton threw three interceptions and was benched in the fourth quarter of New England’s 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, a setback which has the Patriots in perilous position at 2-4 just nine days shy of the NFL trade deadline.

New England has now lost three straight games for the first time since 2002, one year after the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory.

Newton finished 9 of 15 passing for 98 yards before he was replaced by Jarrett Stidham, his 39.7 passer rating the third-worst of his career in 136 appearances.

Tom Brady, who started 324 games for the Patriots over 20 seasons, finished with a lower rating just twice.

But in fairness to Newton, it’s hard to imagine Brady performing much better given the circumstances. Jakobi Meyers, who didn’t even enter the game until N’Keal Harry left with a head injury, was the only Patriot who had more than one catch before the team’s final drive.

Stidham was just as bad as Newton, finishing 6 of 10 for 64 yards and a 39.2 passer rating.

New England was gashed by San Francisco (4-3) on the ground as well, giving up over 200 yards rushing. Jimmy Garoppolo (20 for 25, 278 yards, two interceptions) was more or less a nonfactor in his return to Foxboro following the Oct. 30, 2017 trade which sent him to the west coast.

The Patriots face a virtual must-win game next Sunday against the first-place Buffalo Bills (5-2) in Orchard Park, New York at 1 p.m.