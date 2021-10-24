Patriots Pummel Jets for First Home Win of Season

No matter who's under center for the Patriots, taking care of business against the Jets has remained a constant in this brave new post-Tom Brady world.

New England ran its winning streak to 12 games over New York, securing its first home win of the season in a 54-13 runaway over Gang Green in which rookie Mac Jones surpassed 300 yards passing for the first time in his career.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Eleven different Patriots caught a pass in the game between Jones, Brian Hoyer and Kendrick Bourne, the wide receiver who threw a touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor to open the game's scoring with 12:43 to go in the first quarter.

Jones finished 24 of 36 for 307 yards and two touchdown passes, one to Brandon Bolden and one to Hunter Henry -- the fourth straight game in which the two have connected for a score.

Damien Harris rushed for two touchdowns and a season-high 106 yards on the ground, his second game north of the century mark and third of the season overall.

JJ Taylor scored the first two touchdowns of his career on a pair of 1-yard rushes in the fourth quarter.

In addition to winning 12 straight against the Jets, the Patriots have won 20 of their last 22 overall against their rivals -- both losses coming on the road and in overtime.

New York has not won in Foxboro since the 2010 AFC Divisional Playoffs, a 28-21 win; it has not won in Foxboro in the regular season since 2008, a 34-31 overtime victory; and it hasn't won in Foxboro in the regular season in regulation since 2006.

The 54 points the Patriots put up on the Jets were the third-most in franchise history, following a 56-3 win in 1978 and a 55-21 triumph in 1979. A Tom Brady-led New England team topped out at 49 points in the ButtFumble game in 2012.

New England (3-4) hits the road for each of its next two games, including a trip to Los Angeles to face the Chargers next Sunday at 4:05 p.m.