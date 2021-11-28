New England Patriots

Patriots Take Down Titans for Sixth Straight Win

Kendrick Bourne had five catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns as Mac Jones went north of 300 yards passing for the second time

By Jake Levin

For a franchise that's enjoyed its share of lengthy winning streaks this century, six in a row may not feel like much for the Patriots.

Given the change at quarterback, this streak is unlike the others for New England. Which in many ways makes it all the more thrilling that the Patriots are putting the rest of the AFC on notice, their latest triumph a 36-13 takedown of the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium Sunday afternoon to move to 8-4 on the season.

Mac Jones threw for a career-high 310 yards for the Patriots, completing 23 of 32 passes and two touchdowns to Kendrick Bourne in the win.

New England next plays at Buffalo on Monday Night Football next week, with first place in the AFC East on the line.

