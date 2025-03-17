People in Connecticut get their March Madness brackets ready

You don't even need to be a sports fan to enjoy this time of year.

The NCAA tournament is in full force, and the brackets have been released.

We spoke with people who said this is one of their favorite times of the year.

Duane Rogers from New Haven told us his pick to win it all is simple.

“UConn. I got to go UConn,” Rogers said.

While UConn is the popular pick for both the men and women, people told us they love the thrill of March Madness.

Corey Gabel from Simsbury told us why he's a fan.

“You see teams you have never heard of or barely know, and now you have a rooting interest. All of sudden, you are a huge Iona fan,” Gabel said.

In the women's bracket, Jamille Johnson, from Dallas, Texas, is rooting for LSU, her alma mater. But if they don't win, she said she will be rooting for the Huskies.

“I love March Madness. I love basketball. I grew up playing basketball,” Johnson said.

For the men's bracket, she is locking in Houston to take home the national championship trophy.

Carrie Bulger, the professor of psychology at Quinnipiac University, said taking breaks to check in on what’s happening in the world of March Madness can improve your work productivity.

“It's better for you to take a five-minute break and maybe check those scores," Bulger said. "See where you are at in the bracket and then put it away and get back to work.”

But Bulger cautions to not let this get out of hand and to not get too emotionally invested.

“People do tend towards incivility when they're disappointed, so if that's something that you know about yourself, or you tend to do, maybe don't check your bracket until after work,” Bulger said.

Kaitlyn Krasselt, the director of communications for the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, told us the three licensed sports betting operators in the state of Connecticut are DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics.

Those are affiliated with Foxwoods Casino, Mohegan Sun and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation.

“It's really important that if you choose to gamble, you utilize one of those three legal platforms because if something goes wrong, if there's a technology error or something like that, we can help you if there's an issue," Krasselt said.

She said what is legal and what’s not when it comes to doing a March Madness pool with friends.

“If someone is facilitating wagering and taking a cut of that," Krasselt said. "That would be illegal.”

She said to set a budget before you make any bets and stick to it.

If you think your gambling is out of control, she urges you to reach out for help.

The CT Council on Problem Gambling website can be found at https://ccpg.org/.