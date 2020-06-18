Phil Mickelson Joins Field For 2020 Travelers Championship

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson will play in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell next week.

Mickelson added his name to the already impressive field of players on Thursday, according to tournament officials.

“Phil is one of the most popular and decorated players in golf history and having him in our field definitely adds a layer of excitement,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Everything that Phil has brought to the game is spectacular. We’re getting an elite player with Phil’s commitment.”

Mickelson, who turned 50 on Tuesday, is a two-time winner at the TPC River Highlands, grabbing the titles in 2001 and 2002. His 44 career PGA Tour victories put him ninth on the all-time list of winners.

The tournament field already includes the Top 5 players in the world and eight of the Top 10, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson.

This year's Travelers Championship will be played without fans in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. Play begins Thursday, June 25 and continues through Sunday, June 28.