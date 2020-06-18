Travelers Championship

Phil Mickelson Joins Field For 2020 Travelers Championship

Ronald Martinez

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 12: Phil Mickelson of the United States 9during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 12, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson will play in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell next week.

Mickelson added his name to the already impressive field of players on Thursday, according to tournament officials.

“Phil is one of the most popular and decorated players in golf history and having him in our field definitely adds a layer of excitement,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Everything that Phil has brought to the game is spectacular. We’re getting an elite player with Phil’s commitment.”

Sports

sports 18 hours ago

Hartford Athletic Continue to Build Team Chemistry

Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash 19 hours ago

Probe: Kobe Bryant Pilot May Have Become Disoriented in Fog

Mickelson, who turned 50 on Tuesday, is a two-time winner at the TPC River Highlands, grabbing the titles in 2001 and 2002. His 44 career PGA Tour victories put him ninth on the all-time list of winners.

The tournament field already includes the Top 5 players in the world and eight of the Top 10, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson.

This year's Travelers Championship will be played without fans in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. Play begins Thursday, June 25 and continues through Sunday, June 28.

This article tagged under:

Travelers ChampionshipPGA TourPhil Mickelson
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us