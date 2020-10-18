Platt, Maloney Square Off in Full-Contact High School Football Game

It’s a rivalry usually reserved for Thanksgiving, but Saturday’s October contest between Platt and Maloney might have meant more than any of their other previous matchups.

“We came out here, we did our best as a team,” said Maloney senior running back James Tarver.

“Being able to play football right now with so many towns not being able to play, it’s huge for us,” added Platt head coach Jason Bruenn.

After the CIAC canceled its traditional high school football season, Platt and Maloney’s football teams pursued an independent option to play full-contact football in the fall.

“Everyone from the very beginning was pro kids and allowing them to play but in a safe way,” said Meriden City Councilor Larue Graham. “So it was kind of just sitting together, kind of talking it out and the best way to map it out so that everyone’s safe.”

Both teams worked with the city and got approval from the board of education to use school equipment and facilities.

“They listened and we figured out a way to play it safely,” said Frederick. “A lot of the DPH stuff was recommendations and we took their recommendation and thought that we could figure out a good way to play successfully and we’ve done that.”

“We all did our mask procedures with no helmets on,” added Tarver.

The Maloney East Siders defeated the Platt West Siders 27-7 in their first meeting in the Independent Football Club League.

“For our kids, this is just a tremendous opportunity for them just to get better at playing the game that they love to play,” said Bruenn.

“It feels good, from almost not having a season, I’m just blessed to be able to get my senior season,” said Tarver.