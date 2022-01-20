Premier Hockey Federation Investment Means Salary Boosts for Connecticut Whale

There's a lot of optimism around the only professional women’s hockey team in North America right now. The Premier Hockey Federation announced a $25 million investment from its board of governors, which will more than double each team’s salary cap.

One of those teams is the Connecticut Whale, which skates at the Danbury Ice Arena.

General Manager Alexis Moed said the influx of money will help with everything from more ice time to equipment improvements.

For the players, it adds full health benefits, increased salaries and the prospect of two new expansion teams. This starts next season.

“I can’t say that there’s one specific thing where we can say ‘we definitely need the funds to go to that area’ because we need the funds for everything,” said Moed.

The $750,000 salary cap is more than double the current salary cap. While it is a big step in the right direction, it still isn’t enough money for most players to quit their 9-to-5 jobs.

NBC Connecticut spoke with Whale captain Shannon Turner, who is a teacher, and forward Cailey Hutchison, who is a nurse.

“I just said from the beginning that this is what I’m going to do one day and I just assumed that it was the same thing as the NHL and then I got there and it was not,” Hutchison said with a laugh. “I think this is just a step in the right direction. This is going to get more sponsorships for us, more people are going to be watching.”

“I wouldn't step away from being a teacher,” Turner said. “I love doing it and it's just a part of who we are as people. The hope is that when girls do leave college now, they have the choice.”

The Whale is on a six-game win streak right now and sits second in the PHF standings. The team plays the Toronto Six for the top spot this weekend at the Danbury ice Arena.