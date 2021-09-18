Professional Lacrosse Players Train for Championship at Conn. High School

A pair of professional lacrosse players have been using a high school in West Hartford to tune up for the Premier Lacrosse League Championship. Chaos' Kyle Jackson and Max Adler have been training together at Conard High School for the past six months.

Adler, a face-off specialist, was already living and working in Connecticut and involved in the local lacrosse community. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Jackson, who is from Canada, made the choice to stay with family in the state so he could continue playing while the border was closed.

They ended up with something unique for pro lacrosse: a training partner.

“Everybody is really on their own, for the most part,” said Jackson, a midfielder. “Monday through Friday you've got your 9-5 job.”

Players in the PLL are “commuters” - they may train and work in a completely different city from where their games are on weekends.

The teams aren't home-based yet so it kind of feels like I have a community behind me, everyone is so supportive and watches all my games,” said Adler, who is involved in the West Hartford youth lacrosse community.

“Fortunate that Max has been here,” said Jackson. “That adds a little bit of cohesiveness on our team.”

You can watch the PLL Championship Sunday, September 19 at 12 p.m. ET on NBC Connecticut.