Promising Weather for Saturday's UConn v. Yale Game

For the first time in more than two decades, UConn and Yale Football will take the field against each other to continue their long-standing rivalry, and the weather looks great on game day.

The game is Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. It will be unusually warm for October and slightly humid, with temperatures in the 70s.

Expect clouds and some sun during the game, with a chance for showers and a storm after 5 p.m. as a cold front approaches by evening.

UConn and Yale used to come together once a season until that series ended in 1998. The coronavirus led to the cancellation of both teams' 2020 season, and in 2021, they're bringing the old matchup back.