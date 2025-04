PSG wins record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title with six games to spare

Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 1-0 and won a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title without losing a game and with six matches to spare on Saturday.

PSG needed only a draw but forward Désiré Doué got the only goal at a festive Parc des Princes bathed in sunshine to make it 23 wins in 28 games so far, with 80 goals scored and 26 conceded.

It was PSG’s 11th French championship since Qatari backers QSI took over the club in 2011, with the other two coming in 1986 and '94.

Coach Luis Enrique was mobbed by his staff members at the final whistle and thrown in the air as the players danced together in the center circle.

“The fans are so proud of us and we gave them this title," Luis Enrique said. “The club has so many achievements. The objectives are to play attractive soccer and to go and win trophies."

They then went on a lap of honor and celebrated in front of their fans behind the Auteuil section of the stadium.

“Throughout the season, this team has shown something," Luis Enrique said. “The fact that other soccer fans, who are not PSG fans, like our style of play is a huge honor for us.”

PSG can also secure a second straight domestic double under Spanish coach Luis Enrique by beating Reims in the French Cup final on May 24.

Later Saturday, second-placed Monaco visits Brest and Lyon hosts Lille with both sides involved in a tight race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

PSG’s attack stutters

PSG labored against an Angers side battling relegation and which has lost its last five games without scoring.

Midfielder Vitinha had a long-distance shot brilliantly saved by Angers goalkeeper Yahia Fofana late in the first half.

But otherwise PSG failed to trouble the visitor until the 55th minute, when Doué adroitly volleyed in Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ’s pinpoint cross to the back post.

Ligue 1 top scorer Ousmane Dembélé came on in the second half but failed to add to his league-leading 21 goals.

European ambitions

PSG's dominant season was made easier by the lack of a consistent rival, with Marseille and Monaco failing to sustain a challenge.

This side will ultimately be judged in the Champions League, a trophy PSG has never won.

Next up is Aston Villa in the quarterfinals, with the first leg in Paris on Wednesday.

Marquinhos is suspended for that game.

