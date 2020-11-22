Quinnipiac Men's Hockey Postpones Season Opener, Cancels 2 Games After 2 Test Positive for COVID-19

The Quinnipiac University men's hockey team has postponed their season opener and canceled two other games as two players test positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The season opener against the American International Yellow Jackets (AIC) men's ice hockey team was postponed to Saturday, Dec. 26.

Non-conference games against Long Island University (LIU) and Clarkson University scheduled for next week were canceled.

This comes as two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

"The health and safety of the Quinnipiac community remain paramount as Quinnipiac Athletics continues to follow university, local, state and national guidelines in response to the global pandemic," an Athletics spokesperson said in a statement.