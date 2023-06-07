Quinnipiac men's ice hockey invited to White House to celebrate championship win

The Quinnipiac University men's ice hockey team has accepted an invitation to the White House in celebration of their national championship win.

The Bobcats will travel to Washington, D.C. on June 12 to celebrate the team's 2023 NCAA national championship win for College Athlete Day.

"Championship teams being honored at the White House is one of the great traditions in our sports culture, and we are very excited to be invited," head coach Rand Pecknold said. "We embraced the grind from day one and our players and staff continue to be rewarded for it. I can't wait to be part of yet another once-in-a-lifetime experience with our Bobcat family."

Quinnipiac beat Minnesota 3-2 after scoring 10 seconds into overtime during the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, April 8.

After the victory, the team was celebrated with a championship rally at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden. On May 1, the men's ice hockey coach rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

The team won a program-record 34 games and earned its third trip to the Frozen Four in the last 10 seasons.