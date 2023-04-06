quinnipiac university

Quinnipiac University Hockey Team Playing in Frozen Four Tonight

Quinnipiac University forward Desi Burgart (27) seen during the first period of an NCAA hockey game against Merrimack College, March 24, 2023, in Bridgeport, Conn.
Greg M. Cooper/AP

The Quinnipiac University Bobcats are in the Frozen Four and they will take on the University of Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA semifinals tonight.

The Bobcats defeated Merrimack, then Ohio State to advance to the semifinals.

The game is at 8:30 p.m. in Tampa, Florida.

Frozen Four Watch Parties

Quinnipiac University is hosting an on-campus student watch party.

There are several parties across the state.

  • Branford
    • Stony Creek Brewery, 5 Indian Neck Ave. in Branford, at 8 p.m.
  • Hamden
    • Eli's on Whitney, 2392 Whitney Ave. in Hamden, at 8 p.m.
  • Stamford
    • Towne Parlor Pizza & Pints, 112 Bedford St. in  Stamford, at 8 p.m.
  • Wallingford
    • Back 9 Social, 805 North Colony Road in  Wallingford, at 8 p.m.

There are several other watch parties as well.

  • Boston
    • The Sporting Club Omni Boston Hotel at The Seaport, 450 Summer St. in Boston, at 8 p.m.
  • New York City
    • Legends, 6 West 33rd St. in New York, New York, 8 p.m.
  • New Jersey
    • blu alehouse, 855 St Georges Ave. in Woodbridge, New Jersey, at 8 p.m.
  • Austin, Texas
    • B.D. Riley's Irish Pub at Mueller, 1905 Aldrich Street, Austin, Texas, at 7 p.m. CT
  • Arizona
    • Zipps Sports Grill McClintock, at 1860 E Warner Road in Tempe, Arizona, 5:30 p.m. MT
  • Tampa
    • For fans in Tampa, there is a pregame meetup from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Cigar City Brewing.

