Quinnipiac University Hockey Team Playing in Frozen Four Tonight

The Quinnipiac University Bobcats are in the Frozen Four and they will take on the University of Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA semifinals tonight.

The Bobcats defeated Merrimack, then Ohio State to advance to the semifinals.

The game is at 8:30 p.m. in Tampa, Florida.

Frozen Four Watch Parties

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Quinnipiac University is hosting an on-campus student watch party.

There are several parties across the state.

Branford Stony Creek Brewery, 5 Indian Neck Ave. in Branford, at 8 p.m.

Hamden Eli's on Whitney, 2392 Whitney Ave. in Hamden, at 8 p.m.

Stamford Towne Parlor Pizza & Pints, 112 Bedford St. in Stamford, at 8 p.m.

Wallingford Back 9 Social, 805 North Colony Road in Wallingford, at 8 p.m.



There are several other watch parties as well.