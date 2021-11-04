Quinnipiac Women's Hockey Off to Program-Best Unbeaten Start

It’s hockey season in Hamden and the Quinnipiac University campus is buzzing with the excitement of two teams drawing top 10 rankings in the national polls.

The men are ranked sixth in the USCHO pool, while the women are ranked eighth and boast an unbeaten record through their first 10 games of the season.

While it may be the best start to the season this program has ever seen, it’s not the first time they’ve found themselves in the national rankings. This time though, it feels different.

“Any time we were ranked, we kind of just started gripping our sticks tight and were worried about what happens if we were no longer ranked,” said graduate student forward Taylor House. “This group, there's a different energy where we're not afraid to be successful and we're ready for it.”

The Bobcats have just six newcomers, while they return a solid core group of upperclassmen.

“We can't look at where we're ranked in the country and gain confidence or lose confidence based on that and I think it's the same thing in the fact that we're unbeaten at this point,” said head coach Cassandra Turner. “That's a great place to be but it shouldn't change how we look to accomplish what we want to accomplish each game.”

Quinnipiac continues ECAC play this weekend when they welcome Union and RPI to the People’s United Center.