Quinnipiac's Yaniv Perets Signs Contract With Carolina Hurricanes

Quinnipiac University goaltender Yaniv Perets is heading to the NHL.

Perets, a sophomore, has signed a contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.

He signed a two-year entry-level contract, which comes with a pay of $775,000 at the NHL level in 2023-24 and 2024-25, and he will receive $82,500 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level for both seasons, according to a news release from the Hurricanes. Perets will receive a signing bonus of $60,000.

"Yaniv was a crucial part of Quinnipiac's run to the national championship this season, and he has been an elite goaltender for his entire collegiate career," Don Waddell, president and general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes, said in a news release. "He is a proven winner, and we look forward to seeing him develop in the crease."

The native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Canada, just helped Quinnipiac win its first national hockey championship in program history.

Quinnipiac said Perets is one of the most decorated goalies that coach Rand Pecknold has had in his 29 years at the helm.

Quinnipiac Bobcats in the NHL

Two other Bobcats are also in the NHL.

Connor Clifton on the Boston Bruins.

Devon Toews is with the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche.