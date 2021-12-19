Ravens lose to Packers after another failed go-ahead 2-point try originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens were probably feeling déjà vu on Sunday evening.

And not the good kind.

Filling in for Lamar Jackson, quarterback Tyler Huntley led the Ravens on a furious late-game rally against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium. Huntley, making his second career NFL start, scored two rushing touchdowns in the game's final five minutes to cut Green Bay's once-14-point fourth-quarter lead down to one.

Huntley's second score, an eight-yard scamper, put Baltimore just an extra point away from tying the game with 42 seconds remaining.

But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh wasn't thinking tie.

Harbaugh left his offense on the field, where the Ravens initially tried to draw Green Bay's defense offside before calling a timeout. Harbaugh then sent Huntley and Co. back onto the field for the two-point conversion.

On the play, Huntley rolled to the right and had his intended pass for tight end Mark Andrews tipped by Packers safety Darnell Savage as the ball fell incomplete.

The Ravens' ensuing onside kick attempt also failed, as they fell 31-30 to the Packers, who clinched their third straight NFC North title.

"I think our chances of winning right there were a little bit higher than in overtime, maybe if you calculate it out. But felt good about it, thought we had a good play," Harbaugh told reporters postgame. "They made a really good play. Gotta give [Savage] a lot of credit for getting out there and tipping that ball."

This is now twice this season that Baltimore lost after attempting, and not converting, a go-ahead two-point conversion in the final minute of a game.

Back in Week 13, the Ravens trailed the Steelers by one in Pittsburgh after a Sammy Watkins receiving touchdown and went for two with 12 seconds left in regulation. Andrews also had his number called on that two-point try, but he couldn't haul in an off-target pass from Jackson.

Harbaugh faced a considerable amount of criticism for his aggressive decision against Pittsburgh, and that will likely be the case again this time around.

Although, there were 30 more seconds on the clock Sunday, and Aaron Rodgers was on the other side of the field. The reigning MVP proved earlier this season against the San Francisco 49ers that 42 seconds is more than enough time to get his team into field goal range.

"That was the decision," Andrews said. "I told Coach [Harbaugh] I wouldn't have it any other way. I think people that second guess that are wrong. I think that was the right thing to do. We're an aggressive team.

"That was a good Packers team, and for us to be right there and almost win it --that's the opportunity that you want. So I love the decision and I think we're past that already. We're gonna keep being aggressive."

With Baltimore's loss and the Cincinnati Bengals' 15-10 win over the Denver Broncos, the Ravens lost control of the top spot in the AFC North and fell completely out of the AFC playoff picture as the No. 8 seed.

The 8-6 Ravens have a massive showdown with the 8-6 Bengals in Cincinnati next week.