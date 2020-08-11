RCP U19 Wins Connecticut Elite Baseball Association Championship

The Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland U19 team defeated North Central Connecticut U19, 3-2 this weekend, to win the Connecticut Elite Baseball Association title. The league gave athletes the chance to play this summer after the high school and legion seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With high school getting canceled and I wasn’t sure if we were going to have a summer because I’m not playing in college, it meant the world,” said RCP pitcher Tyler Baldwin.

“This whole season I was just trying to have some fun, you know,” added RCP catcher Nick Polizonis. “I didn’t know if we were going to have it. My senior year got taken away so just to have something to go into college, it’s a lot of fun.”

“I mean everybody is going through a struggle right now,” said RCP head coach Paul Francis. “Just to have a little bit of normalcy, I think that’s what really is most important.”