‘R.I.P. Legend': NBA Community Mourns Loss of Celtics Icon Bill Russell

No one in the history of North American team sports won at a higher level than Bill Russell did as a member of the Boston Celtics, capturing 11 championships in his 13 seasons with the team.

When Russell's death was announced Sunday, the NBA community mourned the loss of the legend, with reaction from fans, NBA officials and beyond pouring in fast and furious.

A trio of current Celtics were among the first to offer their condolences, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams.

Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tn2iGsArav — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace 🕊thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for 💚 pic.twitter.com/kvDaIsjpGG — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

R.I.P Bill Russell. You allowed me to be in the position I am in today and you changed not only the league but the world. Forever 6. — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) July 31, 2022

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement that touched on Russell's accomplishments not only on the court, but off of it as well, where he fought vigorously for civil rights and social justice.

Statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the death of the iconic Bill Russell, “the greatest champion in all of team sports.” pic.twitter.com/uDG15nmqJ1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 31, 2022

Russell won a pair of state championships in high school at McClymonds in Oakland, California, followed by two more NCAA titles at the University of San Francisco and then 11 with the Celtics -- including two as a player/coach -- bringing his total to 15.

Thanku for being a trailblazer , pioneer Thanku for setting the bar , for ur kind words of wisdom, Thanku for that great laugh u had . I can go on all day about what u meant to me . Today is a sad day for the NBA family u will be forever missed #6 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

Rest in Peace to a legend.



11-time @NBA champion Bill Russell has died at the age of 88, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/E4peLw9zAA — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 31, 2022

Russell also briefly coached the Seattle SuperSonics for four seasons and Sacramento Kings for one after retiring as a player.