‘R.I.P. Legend': NBA Community Mourns Loss of Celtics Icon Bill Russell

Russell, who died at 88 on Sunday, won 11 championships in 13 seasons as a member of the Celtics and more in the NCAA, a winning record that earned him the title "the greatest champion in all of team sports" from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

By Jake Levin

No one in the history of North American team sports won at a higher level than Bill Russell did as a member of the Boston Celtics, capturing 11 championships in his 13 seasons with the team.

When Russell's death was announced Sunday, the NBA community mourned the loss of the legend, with reaction from fans, NBA officials and beyond pouring in fast and furious.

A trio of current Celtics were among the first to offer their condolences, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement that touched on Russell's accomplishments not only on the court, but off of it as well, where he fought vigorously for civil rights and social justice.

Russell won a pair of state championships in high school at McClymonds in Oakland, California, followed by two more NCAA titles at the University of San Francisco and then 11 with the Celtics -- including two as a player/coach -- bringing his total to 15.

Russell also briefly coached the Seattle SuperSonics for four seasons and Sacramento Kings for one after retiring as a player.

