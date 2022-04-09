Reaction from around the football world to the death of Dwayne Haskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

On Saturday, tragic news struck the NFL as former Washington Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed when he got hit by a vehicle in South Florida. The 24-year-old was training with other Steelers QBs, RBs, and WRs, helping prepare for the upcoming 2022 season.

"Dwayne was a young man of great intellect who cared deeply about his loved ones & the world," Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright wrote in a tweet.

"Praying for his wife, parents & all who knew him as we grieve the loss of the man & the impact he was poised to have on society with his unique gifts. May grace cover the sting of death."

Wright is one of many people who reacted to the news of Haskins' death. In addition, players from around the NFL took to Twitter to mourn, sending their condolences to the Haskins family.

RIP Dwayne Haskins.. heartbreaking… Prayers to his family & loved ones.

Love yours while they’re here! — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 9, 2022

Tell YOUR loved ONEs…. tHAT YOU LOVE THEM!!! ❤️



Life is so short!! Rip Dwayne Haskins!

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 9, 2022

Man dude I was just talking about how much life was still left to live and woke up to the terrible news of Dwayne Haskins. Gone way too soon. Literally the same age. Life is way too short. RIP — Noah Fant (@nrfant) April 9, 2022

Omg… My Condolences Go Out To Dwayne Haskins & His Family🙏🏼😔 — 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) April 9, 2022

Remember that life is precious..each breath is precious. Prayers to the Haskins family. 🤎 — CJ Uzomah (@cj_uzomah) April 9, 2022

Praying for the the Haskins family & all of his loved ones.. gone way too soon 🙏🏽 — Christian Kirk (@ckirk) April 9, 2022

Praying to the Family.. Tell your ppl you love them ❤️ — Antonio Gibson 👑💯 (@AntonioGibson14) April 9, 2022

The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) April 9, 2022

Lost for words …… — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 9, 2022

Damn RIP D Haskins . Wild — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) April 9, 2022

Sending prayers to the Haskins family 🙏🏼🕊 — Joshua Ball (@joshball515) April 9, 2022

My Lord... prayers for Dwayne’s family 🙏🏽 — Damien Harris (@DHx34) April 9, 2022

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

Tough to find the words… you will be missed pic.twitter.com/x9bNzmRvCv — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) April 9, 2022