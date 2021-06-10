Records Set at Track and Field State Open

It was a memorable day for Conard junior Gavin Sherry at the track and field state open. He earned state titles in the 1600 and 3200, winning both and setting state records in the process.

Sherry's time of 4:01.88 in the 1600 beat the previous record by nearly seven seconds.

"I've been seeing around the nation some guys pulling some really fast 1600's and miles and I was thinking 'I think I'm up there with those guys, I really think I can hang,'" said Sherry. He ran the 3200 in 8:59.80 to become the first athlete in Connecticut to run a sub-9:00 2-mile race.

Cheshire's Ryan Farrell won the 800 meter dash with a time of 1:56.27, setting a new open record.

The throwing events were dominated by Hillhouse and the Moore siblings. Senior Leah Moore won state open titles in both the shot put and the discus, while her younger brother Gary Moore Jr. won the shotput title and set a new state record in the discus with a throw of 186-5. His winning throw broke a record that had stood since 1969.

"It's good to see all the hard work I put in, in a competition I guess, because I haven't had an outdoor state open since freshman year," said Gary Moore Jr. "It felt amazing."

"To come out and win state opens, I've been waiting to win state opens my entire high school career," said Leah Moore. "It feels good."

Weston's Shea Green also set a new open record in the javelin with a winning throw of 154 feet.

Hillhouse won the boys team title, with Hall coming in second and New Milford placing third.

Danbury claimed the girls team championship, with Glastonbury placing second and Weston taking third.