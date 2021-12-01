Red Sox Bring Back Jackie Bradley Jr., Trade Hunter Renfroe to Brewers

Sox bring back JBJ, trade Renfroe to Brewers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Get ready to welcome Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday night they're bringing back the Gold Glove center fielder in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Hunter Renfroe, who manned right field for Boston in 2021, will be shipped to Milwaukee in the deal.

Boston also will acquire minor-league infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas.

Bradley came up through Boston's system and spent 2013-20 in a Red Sox uniform. The 31-year-old signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Brewers last offseason.

With Milwaukee in 2021, Bradley boasted his usual stellar glove in center but struggled mightily at the plate, hitting a career-low .163 with six homers in 134 games. Renfroe fared far better at the plate for Boston with 31 homers and 96 RBI, though he led all outfielders in errors with 12.

With Bradley back in the fold, the Red Sox presumably will put him back in center field and shift utility man Kiké Hernandez to second base or one of the corner outfield spots.

Wednesday's trade came just ahead of the announcement of a lockout of Major League Baseball players and hours after the news that the Red Sox had signed veteran left-handed starting pitcher Rich Hill.

Hill, who turns 42 in March, spent the first half of the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Rays and was traded to the New York Mets before the deadline. In 32 games (31 starts), the Milton, Massachusetts, native went 7-8 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. He last pitched for the Red Sox in 2015, posting a 1.55 ERA in four starts.

The Red Sox also recently signed right-hander Michael Wacha and southpaw James Paxton in free agency. Other rotation options for 2022 include Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock.