Boston Red Sox

Red Sox power past Cardinals to win home opener at Fenway Park

This is the team's 125th home season and 114th played at Fenway

By Munashe Kwangwari and Asher Klein

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park.
Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Red Sox rewarded fans' excitement ahead of their home opener with a 13-9 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on Friday.

Rookie Kristian Campbell had three runs and Trevor Story and Wilyer Abreu had back-to-back home runs to give the 2025 season a bright start in Boston — though the Cardinals nearly managed a ninth-inning comeback.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Fans lined up bright and early on Friday, with excitement about the season widespread even outside Fenway at 5 a.m.

The Fenway Faithful are hopeful for a strong season with the new Red Sox roster. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Mike Columbare, who's been coming to Fenway for opening day for 25 years, said this season feels special.

“Just ridiculously excited. You know, ownership spending money, re-signing Crochet, extending Campbell, spending money on Bregman, it’s new hope. It’s so great to see these guys actually spent money, get talent in here,” he told NBC10 Boston.

Two runners stop to take a photo at the Ted Williams statue outside Fenway Park on April 4, 2025, the home opener for the season.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
Two runners stop to take a photo at the Ted Williams statue outside Fenway Park on April 4, 2025, the home opener for the season.

Friday was sunny and warm, but on Thursday fans braved a dreary day to pick up the newest team swag.

Sports

MLS 4 mins ago

5 best MLS fits for Premier League legend Kevin De Bruyne

Trey Lance 2 hours ago

Former No. 3 pick Trey Lance, Chargers agree to one-year deal: Report

"We’re from Oxford in the UK so we flew in on Monday, it’s about a seven-hour flight. My son Teddy’s just finished his school exams so this is his big treat, we’re massive Red Sox fans,” John Crosse said.

“It’s in my blood since I was born. I think it’s just, it’s a great club and it’s just a really amazing community to be a part of,” Teddy Crosse added.

This is the team's 125th home season and 114th at Fenway.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxMLBFenway Park
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us