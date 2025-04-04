Red Sox power past Cardinals to win home opener at Fenway Park

The Red Sox rewarded fans' excitement ahead of their home opener with a 13-9 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on Friday.

Rookie Kristian Campbell had three runs and Trevor Story and Wilyer Abreu had back-to-back home runs to give the 2025 season a bright start in Boston — though the Cardinals nearly managed a ninth-inning comeback.

Fans lined up bright and early on Friday, with excitement about the season widespread even outside Fenway at 5 a.m.

The Fenway Faithful are hopeful for a strong season with the new Red Sox roster.

Mike Columbare, who's been coming to Fenway for opening day for 25 years, said this season feels special.

“Just ridiculously excited. You know, ownership spending money, re-signing Crochet, extending Campbell, spending money on Bregman, it’s new hope. It’s so great to see these guys actually spent money, get talent in here,” he told NBC10 Boston.

Friday was sunny and warm, but on Thursday fans braved a dreary day to pick up the newest team swag.

"We’re from Oxford in the UK so we flew in on Monday, it’s about a seven-hour flight. My son Teddy’s just finished his school exams so this is his big treat, we’re massive Red Sox fans,” John Crosse said.

“It’s in my blood since I was born. I think it’s just, it’s a great club and it’s just a really amazing community to be a part of,” Teddy Crosse added.

This is the team's 125th home season and 114th at Fenway.