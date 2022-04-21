minor league baseball

Red Sox Prospect Tyreque Reed Sparks Brawl in Sea Dogs Game

A brawl broke out between the Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies on Thursday

By Justin Leger

Tempers flared in Thursday night's matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed, exchanged words with Rumble Ponies starter Marcel Rentería after being hit by a pitch. Whatever Renteria said didn't sit well with Reed as the Sea Dogs first baseman went after him and landed a haymaker, sparking an wild bench-clearing brawl.

Watch the incident below:

Reed and Rumble Ponies third baseman Brett Baty were ejected from the game. Renteria, as seen in the video above, was roughed up pretty significantly in the fracas. It should go without saying, but the 6-foot-1, 250-pound Reed probably isn't the guy you want to be mouthing off to after drilling him with a fastball.

