MLS

Report: Arsenal to Be Opponent for 2023 MLS All-Star Game

The game is slated for Wednesday, July 19

By Sanjesh Singh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Report: Arsenal to be opponent for 2023 MLS All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The MLS All-Star Game seemingly is getting revamped.

After two years of playing the Liga MX All-Stars in the annual game, 2023 reportedly will feature English Premier League's Arsenal, according to The Athletic's Pablo Maurer and Paul Tenorio, citing sources.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The game this year will take place at Audi Field, home of D.C. United, on Wednesday, July 19.

With the MLS All-Stars head coach usually being the manager from the home team, that would mean Wayne Rooney, former Manchester United icon, would line up against Arsenal once again, just not on the pitch.

Though not official just yet, The Athletic added that Rooney "inadvertently revealed Arsenal’s participation in the match during a fan event Thursday evening," according to multiple people at the event.

Sports

March Madness 2 hours ago

When Is the Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament? Here's When March Madness Resumes

NCAA 3 hours ago

Alissa Pili Helps Utah Advance to Sweet 16 With Win Over Princeton

It wouldn't be Arsenal's first time facing the MLS All-Stars, either. In 2016, the Gunners won 2-1 in San Jose, but that squad is much different than it is now.

Mikel Arteta's side is eight points clear atop the EPL table through 28 games, with youngsters like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and more leading the renaissance for a club that has struggled mightily in recent years.

The last European club to feature in the event was La Liga's Atletico Madrid in 2019, who won 3-0. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLSsoccerEnglish Premier League
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us