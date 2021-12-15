Report: Baker Mayfield Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Raiders Game

Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns’ COVID-19 outbreak now includes the team’s starting quarterback.

Baker Mayfield tested positive on Wednesday, according to ESPN, putting his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.

The news of Mayfield’s positive test comes a day after eight Browns were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Among those eight players were five starters, including wideout Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper and tackle Jedrick Wills.

Mayfield reportedly was not the only Brown to test positive on Wednesday, either, with head coach Kevin Stefanski, cornerback Troy Hill and safety John Johnson added to that list.

Mayfield and Hill would need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart between Wednesday and Saturday to take the field against the Raiders.

Next up on the Browns’ QB depth chart is Case Keenum. The nine-year veteran has made one start this season in relief of an injured Mayfield, and it also came on a short week. Keenum went 21-for-33 passing for 199 yards and a touchdown as the Browns beat the Denver Broncos 17-14 on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.

If Mayfield can’t play on Saturday, the next time he can suit up would be against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Christmas Day.

