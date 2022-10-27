Report: Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase out 4-6 weeks with hip injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense was dealt a huge blow on Thursday.

Star wideout Ja’Marr Chase aggravated a hip injury that reportedly will have him sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a potential spell on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks and makes him a prime candidate for injured reserve, per sources. Chase visited with a hip specialist Wednesday and is seeking more answers about his injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If the 22-year-old standout is to miss the full six weeks, he won’t be available to play against the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and the Browns again.

Cincinnati, currently 4-3 and first in the NFC North, has a bye week after playing Carolina at home in Week 9.

A placement on injured reserve would mean Chase would miss four weeks at the minimum, but the bye week does not factor into that.

Chase first suffered the injury in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints but played through it the following week against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year was just starting to build momentum, too, despite the injury. Against New Orleans, he logged seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns and followed it up against Atlanta with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

On the season, Chase has 47 catches, 605 yards and six receiving touchdowns. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will be tasked to shoulder a heavier burden to help out quarterback Joe Burrow with receivers Mike Thomas, Trent Taylor and Stanley Morgan also on the depth chart.

Tight end Hayden Hurst and running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine have also been heavily involved in the Bengals’ passing attack and could be in for an increase in targets to ease the absence of Chase.